4th of July is almost here. We repeat it's almost the 4th of July!

As we all know, with the 4th of July comes summer BBQ's, beach days and of course fun and flirty bikinis.

Ahead of the summer holiday, we've been getting some serious bathing suit inspiration courtesy of some of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Gabrielle Union (who is on a #WadeWorldTour vacation trip right now) to Emma Roberts are sporting some sexy and chic bikinis that we need to own right away.

Even if you already have your perfect suit picked out for your holiday festivities summer is only just getting started, so you know you're going to need more bikini inspiration along the way.

Why not turn to style stars like Alessandra Ambrosio, Rita Ora, Shay Mitchell and more for some ideas and tips that'll enhance your bathing suit lineup over the next few months?

You know you want to!