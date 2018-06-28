SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas Residency Has Begun: Which Iconic Song Do You Want to Hear Live in Concert?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 9:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwen Stefani

Flynet - Splash News

Hey baby, your Hollaback girl is officially in Vegas!

Gwen Stefani kicked off her Las Vegas residency show called Gwen Stefani — Just a Girl on Wednesday night and she totally brought it.

There were giant bananas, glitzy costumes and even some throwback tunes for her OG fans. 

Even though we all know that Stefani is a pro when it comes to touring there is something magical about possibly seeing her in Las Vegas.

The bright, neon lights, the crazy atmosphere that is Vegas and Stefani up on stage performing month after month is almost too good to be true.

It is true however, and the show will be running through March of 2019 at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, so you definitely have time to catch the former No Doubt front woman in all her glory.

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

The only question we have for you now, besides when will you be heading to Nevada, is which songs do you want to hear Stefani perform?

We've narrowed it down to her top 10 songs—we know there are way more but we had to cut it off somewhere—for you to choose from so, pick wisely.

Vote for the tune you are hoping makes the set list below and prepare to go b-a-n-a-n-a-s when you see her live!

"Hollaback Girl"

You can't have a Stefani concert or dance party without "Hollaback Girl." This song pretty much set the tone for the California native's solo career and we will always love it. It's the kick-butt anthem you need in your life. Plus, it brought us the best line out of all of Stefani's songs with "the sh*t is bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s!"

"Early Winter"

"Early Winter" is a fan favorite off of Stefani's second solo album and it's probably because it is such a beautiful song. It's slow, soft and really paints a picture. While we're used to her more upbeat tracks, breaking things up with this hit would be a great idea…even in Vegas.

Photos

Gwen Stefani's The Voice Looks

"Cool"

"Cool" is off the singer's debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. and it shows off Stefani's gravely voice so well. The message might be a little sad, since it is about losing love and getting over someone, but its melody and Stefani's voice on it is just so perfect.

"Hey Baby" by No Doubt

You can't have a Stefani concert without a few oldies from her days with No Doubt. We are big fans of most of the 48-year-old singer's songs from her time in the band, but "Hey Baby" is probably the best of them all. It is the first song we think of when someone says they want to listen to No Doubt and we really hope Stefani breaks it out at every show.

Watch

Gwen Stefani Says Duet With Blake Shelton Was Incredible

"Make Me Like You"

After years without new music, Stefani released a new album in 2016 called This Is What the Truth Feels Like and "Make Me Like You" is easily the most memorable song from the record. It is pop music at its finest and showcases Stefani's iconic voice with lyrics that give hope to those looking to find love after heartbreak.

"What You Waiting For?"

"What You Waiting For?" is one of the trippiest songs off of Stefani's 2004 album and we just love it. The tick-tock sounds and funky beats of this tune make it hard to get out of your head, but we're totally fine with that. Plus, the Alice in Wonderland video that went with this track is so good!

Read

Blake Shelton Says He Has a "Stronger Bond" With Gwen Stefani Every Day

"Ex-Girlfriend" by No Doubt

While "Spiderwebs" would also be on our list of songs we'd like to hear from Stefani, "Ex-Girlfriend" by No Doubt is even higher up when it comes to our concert song choices. This song is edgy, gives off major rocker feels and is so punk rock. Oh, and it transports us back to our angsty teen years instantly, which is what a concert moment should do, right?

"The Sweet Escape" feat. Akon

This 2006 jam is one of Stefani's catchiest tunes hands down. It comes from her second solo record called The Sweet Escape and although it's much mellower in sound then a lot of her other songs, we still get the same upbeat tempo we've come to love from the artist throughout.

Read

How Blake Shelton's Devastating Divorce From Miranda Lambert Led Him to True Love With Gwen Stefani

"Used To Love You"

When the blonde beauty released "Used To Love You" it was heartbreaking because you finally got a feel for how Stefani felt during her divorce. Even though this song is more serious and pulls at our heartstrings it is one we definitely need to hear live…especially because you know the singer will put all of her heart into belting it out.

"Don't Speak"

Hello, this is a No Doubt no-brainer. Anytime this song comes on the radio we have to listen to it all the way through because it is that good. Please Gwen, please perform "Don't Speak" during these Vegas shows!

Gwen Stefani Song Poll
Which of Gwen Stefani's iconic songs do you want to hear in Las Vegas?
0.0%
0.0%
10.0%
0.0%
0.0%
10.0%
10.0%
10.0%
0.0%
60.0%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Gwen Stefani
Latest News
GLOW Season 2

GLOW Season 2 Preview: French Fry Accidents, Fierce Females and Fractured Friendships

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani Gets Love From Blake Shelton at Las Vegas Residency Debut

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, True Thompson

Inside Khloe Kardashian's 34th Birthday Party

Priyanka Chopra, Allure, Summer Digital Issue

Priyanka Chopra Gives the Ultimate Pep Talk on Conquering Self Doubt

Summer TV, Star Trek: Discovery, Queer Eye, Killing Eve, The Good Doctor, Santa Clarita Diet

Who Needs the Outdoors? These Are the 10 TV Shows You Need to Catch Up on This Summer

Hugh Grant, Seth Meyers, Look-Alikes, Late Night With Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers Was Hugh Grant’s Doppelganger in the '90s—Plus More Celebrity Lookalikes

Scarlett Johansson, Tom Cruise

Scarlett Johansson Fires Back Against Claim She ''Auditioned'' to Date Tom Cruise

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.