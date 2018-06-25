Harry Styles is a musical genius. Yes, we said it and we mean it!

In case we weren't already jealous of the fans that have seen Styles on his current tour with Kacey Musgraves the British crooner just did an amazing collaboration with her and we're obsessed with the duet.

Over the weekend, the two artists took the stage together for one additional song and although it wasn't one of their own tracks, it was a very iconic song...especially in the country music world.

During his Madison Square Garden show on Friday Styles told fans that he and Musgraves were going to sing "one of my personal favorites" and the cover they did was wonderful.

The two sang Shania Twain's 1997 hit "You're Still the One" and it was everything we've always wanted from the English singer and the country powerhouse, and yet we never actually knew we needed it.