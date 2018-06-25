by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 7:57 AM
Another BET Awards show has come and gone and although we're sad it's already over, we still have a few fashion moments we can't get out of our heads to hold on to.
Each year stars come out and show off their style on award show red carpet after award show red carpet, but there is something about the BET Awards' red carpet that is special. When celebrities step out at this show they really bring it fashion wise and they definitely step up their style game.
This year's show, which took place on Sunday, was no exception. In fact, there were eight stars who stunned on the carpet that we can't stop thinking about.
Whether it was their bold color choices—we're looking at you Ne-Yo—or their mix of prints and patterns, this show was red hot from start to finish thanks to the fashions that kicked off the night.
While there were a lot of big names in attendance over the weekend, like the show's host Jamie Foxx, these eight actors and singers below are the ones that really stole the show...the fashion show that is!
Fifth Harmony alum Normani looked sexy and chic as she channeled her inner '90s girl on Sunday. She rocked a tube top and sleek black skirt to match for a look that was full of sass and style.
Empire star Serayah also got in on the crop-top trend, but her look was a little more golden. She wore a metallic gold top and textured skirt that was so fierce that we're still in awe over it.
Erica Ash on the other hand looked like a goddess as she walked the carpet in an eclectic-printed dress and gorgeous gold accessories.
Disney Channel's Skai Jackson proved she's not a little girl while attending the BET Awards and slaying the carpet. She donned a two-piece, denim-short suit and cream-colored turtleneck for a look that was both youthful and yet totally sophisticated.
Some of our other favorites of the night included both Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe Bailey. The Bailey sisters mixed and matched bold colors and prints as they posed on the carpet together and we loved each ensemble equally.
A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid was also a stunner at the show wearing a celestial-inspired look and a funky knotted hairdo.
Our favorite male look of the evening came from Ne-Yo who sported a mustard suit, matching sunglasses and gold sneakers. It was so fun and fresh.
Last, but certainly not least, was Janelle Monáe. The singer and actress lit up the red carpet with her Nicholas Jebran rainbow gown and we're obsessed with everything about her style. The tulle was massive, her hat was quirky and playful and her rainbow-hued handbag really took the look to the next level.
While these are our top eight looks from the BET Awards we want to know which star really won the red carpet in your mind. So, cast your vote for the best dressed celebrity below!
The host with the most is looking good ahead of his big gig at the 2018 BET Awards.
Miss Tyra poses her heart out in an ornate jumpsuit.
The actor and rapper attends the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater.
The duo pair up on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards.
The sultry singer strikes a pose on the BET red carpet.
The Empire actress attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
The funny lady opts for a colorful ensemble for the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater.
Rapper looks like tough stuff on the 2018 BET red carpet in Los Angeles.
The singer rocks a mini coatdress for the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater.
The actress strikes a pose on the red carpet.
The rapper rocks quite the look at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24.
The members of Chloe X Halle attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24.
The singer suits up for the 2018 BET Awards.
The bounce music superstar goes for a colorful ensemble at the 2018 BET Awards.
The singer and actress attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater.
The rapper attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24.
The A Wrinkle in Time actress dons an out-of-this-world Reem Acra design for the red carpet.
The family of three has some fun on the red carpet.
Rocking some old Hollywood curls, Amber goes for a skintight green dress for her red carpet appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The rapper is looking pretty cool in his colorful ensemble at the 2018 BET Awards.
The singer is anything but mellow in this yellow suit.
The personality goes for a daring ensemble at the BET Awards.
The rapper goes for a shiny look on the red carpet.
The actor attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles.
The singer had all eyes on her with her rainbow Nicolas Jebran frock on the red carpet. The singer opted for Tiffany Paper Flowers earrings.
Singer and actor opts for a multi-layered look at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater.
