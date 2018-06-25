Another BET Awards show has come and gone and although we're sad it's already over, we still have a few fashion moments we can't get out of our heads to hold on to.

Each year stars come out and show off their style on award show red carpet after award show red carpet, but there is something about the BET Awards' red carpet that is special. When celebrities step out at this show they really bring it fashion wise and they definitely step up their style game.

This year's show, which took place on Sunday, was no exception. In fact, there were eight stars who stunned on the carpet that we can't stop thinking about.

Whether it was their bold color choices—we're looking at you Ne-Yo—or their mix of prints and patterns, this show was red hot from start to finish thanks to the fashions that kicked off the night.

While there were a lot of big names in attendance over the weekend, like the show's host Jamie Foxx, these eight actors and singers below are the ones that really stole the show...the fashion show that is!