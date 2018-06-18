The MTV Movie & TV Awards air tonight and we can almost smell the popcorn...the golden popcorn trophies that is!

Even though the award show doesn't air until later this evening, the stars have already walked the red carpet and posed for pictures and we still can't get enough of their looks. Sure, we love a good live show, but knowing what the stars wore to the event before actually seeing who took home the top awards is a little more fun.

This way we can pick our best-dressed celebs ahead of time and think about their killer styles for days in advance, which as a red carpet fashion fan is a big bonus. Plus, you too can take a look what all the stars wore to the show and cast your vote for the best of the best below without even having to be in front of a TV screen. Pretty nice, right?