The Fab 5 are back, baby!

Netflix has officially released the season two trailer for Queer Eye and it makes us wish today was June 15. The new episodes are bound to make fans laugh, cry and wish they could get a life makeover courtesy of the five stylish and lovable stars from the show.

Even though today isn't the day that Netflix is dropping all-new episodes of the reality series we do have something to tied you over until it returns. We've rounded up the best and most fun moments from your favorite BFFs. What could be better?!

The group might've just met a year or so ago but Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk are as close as can be. It's obvious when you watch the show that these guys are family, but what happens off screen? We have the scoop and lots of photos, so get ready.