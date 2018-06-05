SUNDAY, NOV. 11
2018 CFDA Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashion Statement of the Night!

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

Shutterstock

The Met Gala might be fashion's biggest night of the year, but the CFDA Awards is definitely a close second.

On Monday, stars stepped out in New York City for the 2018 CFDA Awards and when they hit the red carpet they didn't disappoint. The Council of Fashion Designers of America was founded in 1981 and recognizes the best and brightest contributions to the fashion industry and therefore celebrities of all kinds are always in attendance.

This year, the evening was hosted by Issa Rae and Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Diane Von Furstenberg were among those being honored. When it comes to the actual fashions that the models, actresses, designers and more were wearing to the event they shined bright and made bold statements.

While some stars took a few fashion risks like Gigi Hadid who donned a bold catsuit, other celebs opted for simple and less intense looks. Campbell for example made a statement in a red-fringe Calvin Klein look that dazzled without being too much. Fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in red as well, but she sported a Tommy Hilfiger shimmer blazer-style shorter dress instead of a longer gown.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes rocked an out of this world frock by Reem Acara that we can't stop thinking about. Kourtney Kardashian supported her little sis Kim at the event and made us do a double take with her sparkly pantsuit by Christian Siriano. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance at the Brooklyn Museum (where the event took place) and stunned in a fur number by Alexandre Vauthier with sleek Jimmy Choo heels to match.

Other style stars from the night include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who wore all black and looked sleek as usual together as they walked the carpet. Lupita Nyong'o showed off her killer fashion sense with a more Avant-garde look that we are major fans of. The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer stole the show in a custom mint dress with jeweled embellishments by Tanya Taylor. 

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford took a more edgy approach to the night wearing a black-and-white blazer with red cuffs on the sleeves and sleek black pant. Sarah Paulson on the other hand brought spring to the carpet with her floral frock and blush pink clutch and we're in love with the whole look.

To see the best looks from this year's CFDA Awards keep reading. Vote for your favorite ensemble of the night below and prepare yourself for some serious fashion envy!

Alessandra Ambrosio, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Fresh off of attending iHeartRadio's Wango Tango in Los Angeles, the supermodel jets off to New York for the star-studded event in Tommy Hilfiger. 

Camila Mendes, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale star's red carpet look is out of this world thanks to the Reem Acra dress.

Ciara, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ciara

After posing for solo shots, the "I Bet" singer walks the carpet with designer Paul Andrew.

Cate Blanchett, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Before presenting the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, the actress shows off her own special look. 

Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel deserves a round of applause for her colorful, unique red carpet look. 

Kaia Gerber, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

In her first CFDA Awards red carpet appearance, the model sports chic Alexander Wang. 

Kourtney Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kendall Jenner support sister Kim who will be honored at the star-studded show. 

Naomi Campbell, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Before receiving the Fashion Icon Award, the world famous supermodel stuns in her red carpet look. 

Lupita Nyong'o, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars star doesn't disappoint once again in her dress for the evening. 

Rosario Dawson, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Straight off a plane from London, the actress makes her way down the carpet in Maison de Mode. 

Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Before receiving the first ever CFDA Influencer Award, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star works the red carpet while wearing Rick Owens. 

Kehlani, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kehlani

Musicians represent! The "Gangsta" singer adds some special color to the carpet in her head-to-toe yellow look. 

Whoopi Goldberg, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

The View co-host switches up her signature style for a bright, colorful look from designer Christian Siriano. 

Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrives to support sister and honoree Kim Kardashian. 

Winnie Harlow, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Winnie Harlow

The former America's Next Top Model star poses for photos in between walking with designer Tommy Hilfiger. 

Sara Sampaio, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sara Sampaio

After posing for photos, the Portuguese model walks the red carpet with her fashionable date J. Mendel.

Issa Rae, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Issa Rae

The Insecure star, who is the first female host in the past 10 years, wows in blue. 

Ashley Graham, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

The supermodel and designer shows off her ensemble from Vera Wang. 

Amber Heard, CFDA 2018

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Amber Heard

The actress' sequinned tuxedo has the fashion community talking for all the right reasons. 

Katherine Langford, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katherine Langford

We have no reasons to complain about the 13 Reasons Why star's look for the annual award show. 

Elsa Hosk, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Elsa Hosk

The model and Victoria's Secret Angel opts for a dark black suit during her evening out. 

Donatella Versace, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Before receiving the International Award, the fashion designer shows off another impressive design. 

Jasmine Sanders, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders

The model AKA Golden Barbie goes for a bold eye as she works her black dress. 

Rachel Zoe, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer wows in white at one of her favorite annual date nights of the year. She completes her look with David Webb Jewels.

Jourdan Dunn, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

Michael Kors deserves credit for designing the model's successful look on the red carpet. 

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mary-Kate Olsen & Ashley Olsen

The Womenswear Designer of the Year nominees step out for a rare red carpet appearance at the Brooklyn Museum. 

Diane Guerrero, CFDA 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Diane Guerrero

The Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin star delivers a pop of color to the star-studded red carpet. 

Dianna Agron, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dianna Agron

Pink power! The Glee star opts for an over-the-shoulder dress for the star-studded event. 

Virgil Abloh, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Virgil Abloh

The Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year nominee has a lot to celebrate at the evening event. 

Cynthia Erivo, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

While all eyes may be on the actress' Lela Rose dress, we can't help but stare at her nails from Gina aka "The Hand."

Busy Philipps, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps

"@Sarahshetter & I are ready! @cfda awards, here we come!" the actress shared on Instagram before sparkling on the red carpet. 

Hamish Bowles, Anna Wintour, CFDA 2018

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Hamish Bowles & Anna Wintour

The fashion journalists prove they have an eye for great design at New York City's annual event. 

Amandla Stenberg, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg

The Hollywood actress wears an ocean blue suit while attending the Brooklyn Museum. 

Chanel Iman, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chanel Iman

The pregnant supermodel glows in her black dress that also reveals a bit of leg for the camera. 

Erika Jayne, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star works with Edie Parker to perfect her red carpet look. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

After documenting her makeup routine featuring Too Faced, Fenty Beauty and MAC, the supermodel and proud mom steps out onto the red carpet. 

Olivia Culpo, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo

It's a girls night for the model who got ready with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff. 

Diane Lane, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Diane Lane

The Hollywood actress heads to the Big Apple to celebrate the very best in fashion. 

Emily Ratajkowski, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The model and actress adds a floral print to her black dress. 

Joan Smalls, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Joan Smalls

Crop top goals! The model is set to enjoy the night with date Brandon Maxwell. 

Vera Wang, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vera Wang

After perfecting looks for several attendees, the fashion designer can pose for photos and show off her very own look. 

Karlie Kloss, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

"Celebrating one of the biggest nights in fashion with my date @jasonwu," the model shared on Instagram. "This gown is months in the making and I LOVE it." 

Constance Jablonski, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Constance Jablonski

In addition to her blue outfit, the model decided to put some of the soft color in her hair. 

Maddie Ziegler, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Maddie Ziegler

The Dance Moms alumna works a little black dress for the evening event. 

Madeline Brewer, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Madeline Brewer

The Handmaid's Tale star wears a custom Tanya Taylor mint dress with tonal crystal embellishments. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross

Pretty in pink! The Black-ish star arrives to the Brooklyn Museum with a pop of color. 

Claire Danes, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Claire Danes

The Homeland star looks like a red carpet pro in her black dress and matching heels. 

Sarah Paulson, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson

Before Ocean's 8 hits theatres everywhere, the actress takes time to attend fashion's big awards show. 

