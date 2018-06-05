In fact, ahead of the 53-year-old actress's next movie release this Friday why not take a look back at the star's biggest and best movies roles to date? There have been a lot of extraordinary films in Bullock's past like Practical Magic with Nicole Kidman or Hope Floats with Harry Connick Jr. that we can't help but love. She won an Oscar for her role in The Blind Side and was nominated for another for Gravity, both of which were impressive films.

Plus, who can forget her comedy roles like Miss Congeniality and The Proposal? They're both full of laughs and love and we'll happily watch them over and over again for years to come. Not so surprisingly, these films are just the tip of the iceberg for Bullock who has more than 50 acting gigs to her name so far.