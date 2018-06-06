SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Vote for Your Favorite Country Couple Before They Hit the 2018 CMT Awards' Red Carpet

by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 4:00 AM

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

It's finally CMT Awards day!

The 2018 CMT Awards air tonight from Nashville and you know what that means...good music and even better country couples. In honor of the big show, we're giving you a little taste of what you can expect to see. In addition to enjoying Little Big Town host the show (and debut a new song) there will be plenty of lovey-dovey couples hitting the red carpet to watch out for.

Carrie Underwood is set to perform (and up for four awards) so we're hoping to see her walk the carpet with her Nashville Predators husband Mike Fisher. Country royalty Faith Hill and Tim McGraw never seem to miss a major event so we can only imagine that they'll be at this year's show to prove once again how perfect they are together. Plus, could this show be Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton's first event since welcoming their twins in April of this year? We sure hope so!

Photos

Country Music's Cutest Families

Other couples to watch out for are the newlyweds Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd as well as lovebirds like Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly.

No matter which country couple you love most they'll all be in Nashville rocking out (either on stage or in the audience), mingling with one another and taking home some of the night's top honors. Before the show, make sure to cast your vote for the hottest couple in country music below. Then, tune in for the show AKA the free concert at 5 p.m. on CMT.

Vince Gill, Amy Grant

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Vince Gill and Amy Grant

The country star wed the Christian music artist in 2000. They share a daughter, Corrina.

Dierks Bentley, Cassidy Black, 2015 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black

The country star and his wife wed in 2005 and are parents to twp daughters and a son.

Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images

Chris and Morgane Stapleton

The "Traveller" singer and his favorite duet and songwriting partner wed in 2007. They have four children together after welcoming twins in April 2018.

Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook

The Little Big Town members have been married since 2006 and are parents to son Elijah.

Charles Kelley, Cassie McConnell, ACM 2016

John Shearer/WireImage

Charles Kelly and Cassie McConnell

The Lady Antebellum musician and his wife, a music rep, wed in 2009 and share a son, Ward.

Hillary Scott, Chris Tyrrell

Instagram

Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell

The Lady Antebellum singer and her drummer husband have been married since 2012 and are parents to daughter Eisele and twin girls Betsy and Emory.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, 2017 Grammys, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

With more than 20 years of marriage under their belts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill still look like they're newlyweds.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2016 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Married since 2005, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood continue to reign supreme as country music royalty, selling out concerts on their joint tour all over the world.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Even though Gwen Stefani is a pop/rock singer, once she began dating country legend Blake Shelton in 2015 she quickly acclimated to the country lifestyle. Plus, at every country event she remains Shelton's biggest fan.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Instagram

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

The "Cry Pretty" singer and her hockey player husband have been married since 2010 and share a son, Isaiah.

Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd might be new to the married country artist's club—they tied the knot in March 2018—but they've been one of the music industry's favorite couples for years now. It's probably due to their killer couple style and the sweet songs they've written for one another.

Shawna Thompson, Keifer Thompson, Thompson Square, 2015 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Shawna and Keifer Thompson

The Thompson Square duo have been married since 1999 and share a son, Rigney.

Caroline Boyer, Luke Bryan, 2016 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer

Sweethearts since college, country heartthrob Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer have been through some high highs and low lows since tying the knot in 2006. But through it all, they've stuck together and become ultimate couple goals. 

Eric Church, Katherine Church

Christopher Polk/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM

Eric and Katherine Church

The "Springsteen" crooner married his wife Katherine, who is a music publisher, in 2008 and 10 years later they're still happily married with two boys named Boone and Tennessee.

Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler

Instagram

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt has been making women soon from the moment he came onto the country music scene, but sadly he's taken. The "Break Up in a Small Town" singer married the love of his life in 2017 and a year later he's still winning her over, again and again.

Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Mike Pont/WireImage

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley

The "Celebrity" singer fell in love with the Father of the Bride actress back in 2001, and she walked down the aisle yet again two years later. They've been one of country's favorite couples ever since.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The "Kiss A Girl" singer and his Oscar-winning wife have been married since 2006 and share two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose.

Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly

Instagram

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

Whether it was proposing to his now-wife in her childhood home, or singing alongside her on his track "To June This Morning," Ruston Kelly's romance with Kacey Musgraves is easily on of the best in country music. The two got married in October 2017 and have been living the dream ever since.

Lauren Gregory, Thomas Rhett, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Instagram

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

The "Die a Happy Man" singer and his wife Lauren get the award for longest in love: He met his future wife in first grade. The two wed in 2012 and share two daughters, Ada, and Willa.

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The "I Hate Love Songs" singer and her Australian singer-songwriter husband are quickly becoming one of country's hottest couples. They tied the knot in 2017 and have been making couples everywhere jealous of their love on every red carpet since.

Florida Georgia Line, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole, Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Stommel

Date nights are double the fun for these two Florida Georgia Line crooners when their wives are by their sides.

Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr , 2016 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/A

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr are always "Burnin' It Down" whenever they hit the red carpet. The two have been married since 2015 and share a son, Memphis.

Country Music's Hottest Couples Ever
Which of these country music couples is your favorite duo?
