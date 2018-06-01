SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Chris Hemsworth's Best Shirtless Moments Including a Few From His New Movie Bad Times at the El Royale

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Jun. 1, 2018 1:59 PM

Chris Hemsworth is a talented actor, but this post is not about his amazing acting skills. No, this is a post dedicated to his abs, so prepare yourself!

In Hemsworth's next film, Bad Times at the El Royale he plays a charismatic cult leader. Although the character sound interesting (and a little scary), after the Australian actor posted two shirtless photos of himself from the film we can't stop thinking about him shirtless.

Sorry, but have you seen his bod? It's a work of art.  

Over the years the Avengers star has shown off his great physique on screen playing Thor, among many other handsome characters. He's also blessed us with many great shirtless beach photos and moments of him surfing. All of these great photos have shown off his killer abs and arm muscles and we're very grateful they exist.

Chris Hemsworth Dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" Solidifies His Cool Dad Status, Plus 7 More Times He Was the Best!

In honor of his next shirtless (and wet…did we forget to mention he's standing in the rain?) on-screen moment we've rounded up the Aussie's best shirtless moments and scenes. Yes, it's hard work, but someone has to do it!

Enjoy all of the times that the Rush star has stripped down—or at least showed off his body—both on and off screen below. Oh, and you're welcome.

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Wet & Wild

He might be a crazy cult leader in Bad Times at the El Royale but his wet, toned physique is telling a different story. A much happier story.

Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Follow the Leader

Cult leaders are bad, we know, but we'd follow this actor and his good looks anywhere.

Chris Hemsworth, Surfing, Shirtless

Instagram

Dad Bod

Wait, you dad doesn't balance on a surfboard while holding you on his back? Oh, we guess that's just a Hemsworth move.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Avengers

Super (hero) Sized

Thor taking a bath? Yes, please!

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach

Instagram

Sunburned Kind of Love

Even being sunburned looks good on the Home and Away alum. PS: Elsa Pataky is one lucky lady to call this handsome fella her husband.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Diimex

Surf's Up!

There's one thing you can always count on when it comes to the Snow White and the Huntsman actor...he will always find time to surf (thank goodness).

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, The Perfect Getaway

Out in the Wild

The Australian actor looks like he's in his element as he wanders a remote Hawaiian island in The Perfect Getaway. He's basically channeling his inner pirate and we're totally on board with the look.

Chris Hemsworth, Wet Shirt, Tonight Show

YouTube

Woo, Spring Break!

We know this isn't a shirtless photo, but Hemsworth's face while getting wet on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is too amazing not to show you. 

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Beach, Shirtless

Instagram

Just Beachy

A perk of Hemsworth living in Australia? There are more opportunities to see him shirtless at the beach or just because.

Chris Hemsworth, Vacation

YouTube

Oh, Hello There!

The 34-year-old actor might not be the lead in Vacation, but he definitely makes himself known. A little too much if we're being honest. At least his tan torso can distract you from the rest of his...assets.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

BACKGRID

Paddle Board Fun

Whether it's hanging out on the beach or paddle boarding with his wife, the Avengers star knows how to make the trunks-only wardrobe look good.

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

Instagram

Welcome to the Gun Show

How much does it cost to get two tickets to this gun show?!

Chris Hemsworth

Diimex

Towel Change Champ

Leave it to Hemsworth to make a simple towel change look like a masterpiece. Sorry, is that too much? Ya, we didn't think so.

Thor, Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless

Zade Rosenthal / Marvel Studios

No Shirt? No Problem

Throughout the Thor films Hemsworth seems to live by the "shirt optional" motto and we're not complaining.

Chris Hemsworth

Blue Wasp/Grey Wasp/Splash News

Ab-tastic

As Hemsworth walks poolside we're instantly reminded we need to get to the gym ASAP.

Chris Hemsworth, Shirtless, Thor

Chiseled Chris

There are a lot of movies where Hemsworth plays Thor, but our favorites are the ones where he takes off his shirt and shows his superhero bod. It's true.

