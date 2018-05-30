SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Jacob Tremblay Adds Ryan Reynolds to His Long List of Celebrity Meetings: Look Back at His Cutest Star Sightings!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., May. 30, 2018 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In case you missed it, Jacob Tremblay is one of the coolest kids ever.

Not only is he a huge actor at the young age of 11, but he definitely knows how to take advantage of his stardom. How does he do this you ask? By making sure to meet as many of his idols—AKA all the celebs you not-so-secretly want to meet—and taking a picture with them.

The Room actor has met everyone from Mark Hamill (to which he promptly and rightfully freaked out over) to Sylvester Stallone and now he's met Deadpool AKA Ryan Reynolds. In addition to starring alongside fierce actors like Brie Larson and Julia Roberts, Tremblay has made a point to hangout with Hollywood's A-listers on the reg.

Photos

Celebrities Fangirling & Fanboying: When Stars Meet Their Idols

No matter how many people he seems to meet, or why he gets to talk with them, we're forever jealous. His ability to woo his fellow actors and become instant friends with all of them is just amazing. Now if only we were friends with the Wonder actor then we could chill with celebs all the time too!

Check out Tremblay's best celebrity fanboy moments and encounters below and prepare to be instantly envious of the young actor.

Ryan Reynolds, Jacob Tremblay, Instagram

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

After searching for Deadpool Reynolds all over Tokyo, Tremblay found the Deadpool actor in the Japanese city and of course took a photo to document it. "Vancouver is alive and well in the heart of Tokyo. Call the search off. We found each other," Reynolds captioned the same photo.

Jacob Tremblay, Star Wars

Instagram

Star Wars Characters

If you follow the Room actor than you know that he is a major fan of the Star Wars franchise. So, when he met a few of the iconic characters at the Oscars he had to pose with them and create the ultimate #SquadGoals picture.

Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mark Hamill

Star Wars fans everywhere freaked out when Tremblay managed to meet the one and only Hamill AKA Luke Skywalker in 2017.

Article continues below

Jacob Tremblay, Natalie Portman

Instagram

Natalie Portman

No Star Wars fan freak out would be complete without Padmé AKA Natalie Portman!

Jacob Tremblay, JJ Abrams, Steven Spielberg

Instagram

J.J. Abrams & Steven Spielberg

For a movie lover like Tremblay meeting legends like J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg is the ultimate geeking out moment.

Jacob Tremblay, Paula Abdul

Instagram

Paula Abdul

The young actor teamed up with singing icon Paula Abdul for 2016's WEDay festivities and again we're jealous of his celebrity meet and greets.

Article continues below

Jacob Tremblay, Seth Rogen

Instagram

Seth Rogen

Tremblay loves hanging out with fellow Canadians like Seth Rogen. Seriously, this kid has so much celebrity street cred at such a young age.

Jacob Tremblay, Jennifer Lawrence

Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence

Talk about star power! The Burn Your Maps actor posed alongside Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence a few years ago and it's so cool.

Jacob Tremblay, Justin Trudeau

Instagram

Justin Trudeau

At the 2017 WEDay Canada event Tremblay met the Canadian Prime Minister and as you can see he was beaming with pride for his country.

Article continues below

Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts

Instagram

Julia Roberts

We know that Roberts was Tremblay's costar in Wonder, but she's still uber famous, so knowing her definitely earns the actor major cool points...not that he needs them.

Jacob Tremblay, Leonardo DiCaprio

Instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio

This is one of the coolest fan moments ever. Tremblay met Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2016 SAG Awards and we don't know how he kept his cool.

Jacob Tremblay, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth

Instagram

Gal Gadot & Chris Hemsworth

Tremblay is an equal opportunity lover of superheroes. Clearly, Marvel is one of his favorite hero franchises since he was all smiles when meeting Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Article continues below

Jacob Tremblay, Shawn Mendes

Instagram

Shawn Mendes

Another day, another Canadian, eh?! The "Lost in Japan" singer's 2016 concert was Tremblay's very first!

Jacob Tremblay, Naomi Watts

Instagram

Naomi Watts

Tremblay has been in not one, but two movies with Naomi WattsThe Book of Henry and Shut In—which makes them a very close duo as you can tell by this picture.

Jacob Tremblay, Jake Gyllenhaal

Instagram

Jake Gyllenhaal

Leave it to the Before I Wake actor to make funny jokes when meeting Hollywood's biggest stars. When he met Jake Gyllenhaal and posted this photo his caption was on point. "This guy stole my name! #JakeGoals," he wrote.

Article continues below

Jacob Tremblay, Rachel McAdams

Instagram

Rachel McAdams

Tremblay looked adorable as he took a photo with fellow Canadian actress Rachel McAdams at the SAG Awards in 2016.

Jacob Tremblay, Angelina Jolie

Instagram

Angelina Jolie

The cute star "made new friends" at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards and we're in awe of this run-in.

Jacob Tremblay, Aaron Rogers

Instagram

Aaron Rodgers

What's cooler than meeting celebrities? Playing Nerf guns with professional quarterbacks like Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, duh.

Article continues below

Jacob Tremblay, Sylvester Stallone

Instagram

Sylvester Stallone

Come on, the Canadian actor got to pretend punch the Rocky star. That's beyond awesome.

Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn

Instagram

Olivia Munn

When these two weren't filming the upcoming movie The Predator (it comes out in Sept. 14, 2018) they were hanging out at the river, because that's a totally normal thing to do with insanely famous stars, right?

Jacob Tremblay, Riverdale, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott

Instagram

Mark Consuelos & Casey Cott

The young star hung out with two of Riverdale's finest at a Canadian soccer game (along with his big sis) last year. Yes, this 11 year old is cooler than all of us.

Article continues below

Jacob Tremblay, Amy Schumer

Instagram

Amy Schumer

In 2015, the I Feel Pretty actress helped Tremblay tie his shoes so he didn't trip at an award show and as a result this cute picture happened!

Jacob Tremblay, Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte

Instagram

Jason Sudeikis & Will Forte

When Tremblay appeared on an episode of The Last Man on Earth he had to get a group shot with his two scene partners obviously.

Jacob Tremblay, Brie Larson

Instagram

Brie Larson

Tremblay starred alongside Brie Larson in 2015's Room and its success and his friendship with the actress has definitely helped him meet many of these amazing stars.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Celebrity
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Arrives to White House to Discuss Prison Reform With President Trump

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Tarek El Moussa Explains How Flip or Flop Is "Absolutely Different" Following Christina Split

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Sounds Off on Ex Javi Marroquin's Baby News

The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Weighs In on Contestant Garrett Yrigoyen's Social Media Controversy

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Scoop: Answers to That Old Man Randall Cliffhanger, Beth's Backstory and More Coming

Brian Lancaster, MTV Road Rules

MTV Star Brian Lancaster's Cause of Death Revealed

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Victoria's Secret Models Break Down Their Favorite Instagram Poses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.