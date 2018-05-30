Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have a book coming out! We repeat, this amazing couple has written a book together!

Over the years, these two have proved that they really are one of the greatest celebrity couples around. They've starred as lovers on different TV shows, created their own comedy show and frequently show off their love on social media. Now, they are taking their romance to the next level with their book The Greatest Love Story Ever Told and we're not worthy of this love story. While the book doesn't come out until October, you can still revile in their love and saucy romance today.

In fact, we've rounded up the 10 best moments that will make you laugh and swoon over these two. It just proves that relationships that revolve around humor (and perhaps a little promiscuity) is the recipe for success!