by Johnni Macke | Fri., May. 25, 2018 4:00 AM
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer which means...it's bathing suit time!
With Memorial Day (May 28) just days away and the long weekend starting today you're going to need some style inspiration ASAP. Luckily, we've got you covered and it's all thanks to some of our favorite celebrities and their fabulous bikini snaps. Stars like Kristin Cavallari recently jetted off to Tulum, Mexico and both her vacation destination and slew of bikinis she donned are actual vacation goals.
Kourtney Kardashian is always on a trip these days and each one of them features at least one clothing item we'd like to covet. When stars go on vacation or get in the summer mood they break out their best bathing suit and when they show them off we instantly wish we were also on some tropical island. The good news is that even if you're not going away this holiday weekend you can get into the summer feeling by checking out these celebs and their killer beach/vacation style. Trust us you'll have both wardrobe envy and serious case of wanderlust once you see these bikini pics!
The reality star showed off her bikini bod and sexy black two-piece earlier this month while at the beach and we're in need of a lounging day like this ASAP!
Sipping a pineapple fresh out of the pool on a tropical island is what vacation dreams are made of.
The Very Cavallari star enjoyed some major fun in the sun on her Mexico trip and every snap is to die for.
"✨ Discovered paradise last weekend, in its purest barefoot form... ✨," Poppy Delevingne captioned this fun group shot from her trip to Turkey and we're completely enchanted.
The model shared a bikini pic before heading out of town this month and we're envious of everything in this shot. The bikini is so cute and her bod is rocking!
The former Pretty Little Liars star is a travel expert, so of course we're going to turn to her for vacation and bathing suit inspiration as the summer quickly approaches.
The "Cry Pretty" singer got some pool time in with her friends last week and we want to join in on the fun next time! PS: she's rocking her own sportswear line as a bikini top and we're loving it.
The model and reality star looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in between red carpets at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. Question: how does one look this effortless at the beach? We want answers!
The Quantico actress is giving off major Hollywood starlet vibes while showing us exactly an ideal pool weekend looks like. Plus, her red one-piece is sexy and sassy and so fierce.
The former Bachelorette star always knows how to rock her angles and a good one-piece. Oh, and her handsome fiancé Shawn Booth taking the picture is a total bonus.
The supermodel has the right idea here, sipping on a green juice before spending her day tanning and hanging out with friends. Sign us up for this dream day anytime.
If you're a mamma we highly recommend taking notes from Lauren Conrad with your Memorial Day plans. Break out your cutest suit—like the fun green stripped one Conrad is wearing—and have a beach day with your little ones.
Now that you are officially a bikini state of mind, vote for which celebrity's bathing suit style best suits (get it?) your personality. Who is your summer suit inspiration? Vote now!
