by Johnni Macke | Wed., May. 23, 2018 10:12 AM
In case you missed it, Ashley Iaconetti (AKA Ashley I.) and Jared Haibon are officially an item! The longtime best friends and short-lived Bachelor in Paradise couple (they went on one date) have finally begun dating and it's about time.
As Bachelor Nation prepares to dive into Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette on Monday (May 28), we're happy to be a little sidetracked by another love story. Sure, we are still going to tune in next week to watch Kufrin "do the damn thing," but for now we're all in on Iaconetti and Haibon's romance.
In fact, we've been rooting for this couple way before they were publicly dating. Even though they just came out as a couple they are already our favorite duo from the dating franchise. Even though they didn't find love on screen, we do have TV to thank for this amazing couple so, yay for reality TV!
Since you never know how long a Bachelor romance will last—Iaconetti was recently in a relationship with her Bachelor Winter Games love Kevin Wendt, which ended in March—we're going to relish in this happy ending now and focus on forever later. In honor of the couple getting together after three years of friendship we're pointing out all the reasons this pair is clearly the cutest/best Bachelor couple out there right now (OK maybe second to Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici who just had another adorable baby together).
1. They were friends first:
These two had a brief dating moment in the past (you know that one date we already talked about), but they've really just been friends this whole time. Their friendship foundation is what most girls dream of having. It's so sweet that they were friends and now are clearly a hot couple...maybe that's the key to Bachelor love?
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Long, Complicated and Inspiring Road from Best Friends to Soul Mates
This is how excited @jaredhaibon & I are for The Bachelorette finale tonight. 🌹(Also this was a rejected ad that was too good not to post.)
A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on
2. They are total goofballs together:
When it comes down to it this pair is all about having a good time. They are constantly making one another laugh and doing bizarre things together, which is super sweet. Case and point all of their goofy boomerangs and funny videos.
Becca would be my Jack in this group photo... If you want to fly with us we'll all be in Santa Monica, CA on Weds night partying for a good cause. Go to the link in my bio to buy tickets. All proceeds go to the @restoredignity foundation. Use code "Ashley" for $15 off. (P.S. We will be doing something for Houston soon too.)
A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on
3. They have no shame in their social media game:
Both Iaconetti and Haibon are big social media lovers. They post often and aren't embarrassed by any of their content…not even the shameless ads for different products or plugs for personal appearances with friends. If you're a Bachelor couple and don't post on social media than were you ever really a thing? Probs not.
4. They're super sappy, because love knows no bounds:
When they announced they were a real couple this week they didn't just share photos on Instagram. No, they took it a giant, sappy step further. They created a 44-minute video of their love story and posted it. We love that they love love…even if it is a bit overboard.
Happy birthday @jaredhaibon! I still need the Giants to win this. Sorryyyy!! 💙❤️
A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on
5. The couple that plays together, stays together:
We know that Iaconetti has cried a lot during her time on numerous Bachelor shows, but when she's with Haibon they just have fun. They go to sporting events—even with rival team affiliations—gotten rowdy in the desert (at Stagecoach Music Festival) and act like giant kids whenever they're together. It's too cute.
Me: Hey, remember that time I thought I could win you over in Paradise by reciting a Titanic scene in its entirety? Jared: Yep, didn't work...🤔 I share this story, my Justin Timberlake fantasies, and how I had to explain to @laurenai that babies aren't made by heavy makeout sessions in the newest "I Don't Get It" podcast on puberty. Link in bio.
A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on
6. They're a bit awkward and they know it:
What we love most about this couple is that they know they have a few awkward quirks. They aren't afraid to expose them and usually lean into their dorky moments, which is awesome. Oh, and they put up with each other's crazy which is key to a lasting relationship.
7. They're not afraid to poke fun at The Bachelor and how they met:
Even though The Bachelor made it possible for this pair to meet and eventually date, they aren't above making fun of the show. They constantly watch the shows together and poke fun at their moments on screen and other wild scenes.
He put a cardboard ring on it! 💍 I'd say the Paradise break is good for our friendship. You da best, @jaredhaibon. #RobThomas
A post shared by Ashley Iaconetti (@ashley_iaconetti) on
8. Photo perfection:
If there is one thing these lovebirds have down it's their couple pictures. Way before they were an item they were slaying the BFF photo game and now that they're in love the pictures are even better.
9. Bachelor Nation approved:
The fact that their Bachelor besties AKA Dean Unglert is a fan of them being together is too funny. We can't get over the fact that he posted a photo showing off their romance. Talk about being a good pal.
OK Bachelor fans, what do you think about the franchise's newest couple? We love Iaconetti and Haibon together...they just work. Vote for whether or not you think this sweet couple is the best Bachelor couple right now. It's OK if you love another couple more, but you have to admit these two are freaking adorable.
Ariana Grande Calls Mac Miller Relationship "Toxic" as She Sets the Record Straight on a Fan's Comment
Rose McGowan Gets a Message of Self-Care From a Therapist on CITIZEN ROSE: ''This Role You've Taken on Seems to Be Harming You''
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!