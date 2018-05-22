Summer is getting closer which means it's summer blockbuster season! May has already given us a lot of killer films like Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Life of the Party. With June quickly approaching it's time to start thinking about which movie you're going to see next.

Will it be Sandra Bullock's Ocean's 8 or Chris Pratt's next installment of Jurassic World? There are so many amazing movies heading your way next month that we wanted to give you a little preview of what you can expect. There are dramas, comedies and thrilling films of every genre coming to theaters in June and we're ready for all of them.