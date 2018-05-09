SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Costumes Are "Gorgeous!" Vote for Your Favorite Look

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Wed., May. 9, 2018 9:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Reputation Tour has begun. We repeat Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour is officially underway!

On Tuesday (May 8), Swift kicked off her Reputation Tour in Glendale, Ariz. and fans can barely contain their excitement over seeing the singer live. The "…Ready for It?" singer was also pumped for the first night of her world tour—her fifth tour to date—and told all her followers about it on social media before taking the stage yesterday.

Once the show actually began fans were in awe of the singer and songwriter and we don't blame them. Swift puts on one heck of a show and we're counting down until we can see her in concert, too!

Photos

Taylor Swift: Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS

The best part of her first show however were all the glitzy ensembles she donned. Seriously, we know that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer previously teased her costumes but seeing the real thing is so much better.

Swift rocked a variety of looks throughout the performance and we're obsessed. She sported a lot of black shimmery outfits which were sexy and fierce. We especially loved her hooded look that gave off a badass vibe as she sang.

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS

When the hoodie came off a black sequined leotard was on display. In this sassy number Swift definitely brought the heat.

The 28-year-old singer chose to don another sexy leotard during the night as well. This one was snakeskin print—pretty appropriate right?—and was initially covered by a sheer black draped dress. It was a two-for-one look and we want to try it on ASAP!

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS

Her most colorful outfit of the night was a rainbow frock that is so fun. It had stripes of pink, yellow and green with fringe hanging off for a flapper look that we won't soon forget. Oh, and don't mind us we're just listening to Reputation on repeat and wishing we could raid Swift's costume trailer right now.

Check out a few more glimpses of Swift's stage ensembles then vote for your favorite outfit change from night one from the artist's Reputation Tour below.

Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Reputation Tour

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

T.Swift's Reputation Tour Costumes
Which of Taylor's tour costumes is your favorite?
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Taylor Swift , Music , Concerts , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
Celine Dion, Rene Charles

Céline Dion's Son René-Charles Is a Budding Rap Star on SoundCloud

Taylor Swift Performs First Show of "Reputation" Tour

Christina Aguilera, Liberation

Christina Aguilera Announces Her First Tour Dates in Over a Decade

Nicki Minaj Brings the "Bad Guy" to the 2018 Met Gala

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Announces 2019 Global Tour Dates

Little Big Town, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

2018 CMT Music Awards Nominations Revealed—and Little Big Town Will Host!

Christina Aguilera, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Team Up for 2018 Billboard Music Awards Performance

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.