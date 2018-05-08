The stars were dressed to impress at this year's 2018 Met Gala…and we're not just talking about during the event.

On Monday night celebrities stepped out for fashion's biggest night and their after-party looks were equally as stunning. Jennifer Lopez sizzled on both the carpet and the after-party scene in similar dresses with black, red, blue and touches of gold. Gigi Hadid on the other hand looked like a fairy on the carpet and then channeled her inner pink, punk rock princess afterwards in a fabulous pants-jacket combo.

Rihanna turned heads the moment she arrived at the Met Gala. She looked like a diamond-crusted Pope and we're still in awe of her look. When she hit the party scene however she donned a sheer glitter blue pantsuit and we don't know which look we love more.