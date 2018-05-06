SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Elite 8 Now

by Zach Johnson | Sun., May. 6, 2018 9:00 AM

Forty-six down. Eight to go.

Voting for the Ultimate Superhero Tournament Sweet 16 has now ended, and Captain America (Chris Evans), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) are advancing to the Elite 8. Their combined superpowers—and your votes, of course—knocked Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Groot (Vin Diesel), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) out of the running.

The fate of your favorite superhero is in your hands—no pressure! But, as always, you're allowed to vote as often as you like. Voting for the Elite 8 ends Wednesday, May 9, at 5 a.m. PT.

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Elite 8
Captain America vs. Deadpool
64.3
35.7
Green Arrow vs. Iron Man
27.8
72.2
Spider-Man vs. Thor
19.4
80.6
Wolverine vs. Wonder Woman
34.3
65.7

