Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" is officially 10 years old!

The 33-year-old singer celebrated the 10th anniversary of the song that put her on the map on Thursday by posting the ultimate throwback. In honor of her hit single—off of her second album One of the Boys and her first single to top the Billboard Hot 100—Perry shared a video showing off the moment she first heard her song on the radio.

"#TBT This weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the release of I Kissed A Girl! Thank you for believing in me then, and growing with me since #doublethrowback," she captioned her celebratory video.

The video also shared glimpses of the "Hey Hey Hey" singer in concert over the past 10 years, beginning back in 2008 when "I Kissed a Girl" was released. We still can't believe it's already been a decade since Perry caught the attention of the music world with this catchy track. It seems like just yesterday!