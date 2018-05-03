by Johnni Macke | Thu., May. 3, 2018 12:22 PM PDT
Can you believe that Taylor Swift's Reputation tour is almost here? The Reputation tour kicks off on Tuesday, May 8, which means it's only five days away!
Swift fans can barely contain their excitement over the upcoming tour and we don't blame them. The 1989 tour was epic. It featured celebrity guest appearances in every city including Selena Gomez, Lisa Kudrow, Ellen DeGeneres and more members of Swift's squad so we can only imagine what she's got up her sleeve this time around.
The good news is that the "End Game" singer has been teasing the upcoming tour on social media and shared a few secrets along the way. Some of her behind-the-scenes moments have explained how she gets around stage—on a "Rocket Sled"—and others have been introductions to her dance ensemble.
R Chiang / Splash News
The biggest reveal was when Swift told fans that she would be performing past songs in addition to her current album hits off Reputation. On one of her Instagram stories last week she said she was "excited about playing stuff from Reputation," but also "excited about playing stuff from previous albums too."
She will be playing 10 classic songs from her previous albums and that means there are a lot of possibilities. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer does have six albums to choose from, so where will she even start?
We could go old school and hear her belt out the words to "Tim McGraw" or "Teardrops on My Guitar" off her debut record to start. Next, we'd love to hear "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" off of Fearless. Speak Now was full of hits like "Back to December" and "Mean" that would be so good in concert.
Her Red album was pretty amazing, so why not revive "We Are Never Getting Back Together" or "All Too Well?" Don't even get us started on 1989! We could listen to Swift perform "Bad Blood," followed by "Out of the Woods" and then "Style" on repeat every night.
Since Swift only promised 10 old songs in concert we have no clue which ones she will end up picking, but we'd like to hear from you on what she should do. Sound off in the poll below on which throwback track you'd like to hear in concert this time around and perhaps blast a little T.Swift in the background while you vote!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!