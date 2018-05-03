SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 10:02 AM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The competition is getting cutthroat!

Round 2 of E! News' Ultimate Superhero Tournament ended earlier this morning—and now it's time to vote for the Sweet 16! The fans have spoken, and the characters moving forward will be Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). Voting for Round 3 will stay open until Sunday, May 6, at 5 a.m. PT, when the Top 8 will be announced.

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) almost made it to the Sweet 16. To ensure your favorite superhero makes it to the next phase, start casting your votes online now!

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Sweet 16
Pick your favorite superhero:
6.6
2.1
12.8
9.3
5.9
1.7
14.5
0.7
2.4
5.5
2.1
1.7
10.4
4.8
2.4
17.0

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Marvel , DC Comics , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Schenae Grimes

90210 Star Shenae Grimes Is Pregnant and Expecting a Baby Girl

13 Reasons Why Season 2

13 Reasons Why Season 2 First Look Photos Are Super Intense

Arrivals Widget Test

Camille Cosby Calls Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict "Mob Justice, Not Real Justice"

Pink, Watch What Happens Live

Pink Announces Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates for 2019

Charlie Rose, CBS This Morning

Charlie Rose Faces New Sexual Harassment Allegations From 27 Women

ESC: Black Panther Beauty

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

John Legend

John Legend to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.