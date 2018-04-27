SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Yara Shahidi's Gorgeous Grown Style and More Best Dressed Looks

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 12:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

Gotham/Getty Images

It's finally time to store away winter neutrals and step into spring—because the week in celebrity style saw the whole color spectrum!

Stars didn't shy away from bold, vibrant hues, as evidenced by Yara Shahidi's cobalt-blue skirt or Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya's turns in fiery red. Even if colors weren't so saturated, they left a lasting impression, like Gigi Hadid's muted yellow Derek Lam suit she perfectly complemented with super-dark lips at the Being Serena premiere.

That's not to stay neutrals didn't have a strong week either. In fact, Black Lively proved that a navy menswear-inspired piece can be just as sexy as it is badass. 

Photos

Celeb-Inspired Spring 2018 Denim Trends You Need to Try Now

To see the rest of the best dressed looks of the week, keep scrolling. And vote on your favorite ensemble below! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Culpo

Gotham/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

The street-style star was a vision in white, wearing an Eloshi dress with Gianvito Rossi shoes and a Dior handbag. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

Gotham/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish star looked all grown up in Zac Posen at the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration in NYC. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Diane Kruger

Isa Foltin/Getty Images for H&M

Diane Kruger

Did you know the fashion-forward actress helped curate an H&M Selection collection? Yes, you can shop her vibes now. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Zendaya

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Zendaya

No one can pull off a pair of trousers better than the Disney star, who has legs for days. This BOSS look is totally boss. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Peter Parker/Splash News

Priyanka Chopra

Talk about lady in red! The Quantico star strutted into Variety's Women's Empowerment Brunch wearing Alejandra Alonso Rojas fall 2018 leather and suede kimono shirt and trousers paired with an equally fiery Vivienne Westwood fall 2018 coat. The result? Statement-making. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Mellow yellow, the supermodel was not at the Being Serena New York premiere. She contrasted the Derek Lam suit with dark, saturated lips. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Allison Williams

Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Allison Williams

The Get Out actress wore a vintage-inspired Gabriela Hearst dress to the Patrick Melrose L.A. premiere. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Christina Hendricks

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Christina Hendricks

The Mad Men star contrasted her delicate white frock with a structure black jacket at the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration in NYC. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Blake Lively

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blake Lively

The A-list actress suited up in a menswear-inspired navy Sonia Rykiel tuxedo dress for an appearance at CinemaCon. 

Article continues below

Best Dressed of the Week: 4/27
Which star was the best dressed of the week?
0.0
50.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
50.0
0.0
0.0

RELATED ARTICLE: Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

RELATED ARTICLE:  Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Yara Shahidi , Olivia Culpo , Diane Kruger , Zendaya , Priyanka Chopra , Gigi Hadid , Allison Williams , Christina Hendricks , Blake Lively , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , 2018 People's Choice Awards , People's Choice Awards , VG
Latest News
ESC: Latin Billboard Awards, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Cascading Hair Wins Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

ESC: Cardi B

Cardi B Came Through Dripping in Style at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Really Went Nude for KKW Body Fragrance

ESC: Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

ESC: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown

Channel Millie Bobbi Brown's Spring Style With Prom Dresses Under $100

ESC: Keri Shahidi, Yara Shahidi

Keri and Yara Shahidi Master Mom-Daughter Fashion

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.