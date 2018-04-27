With last year's Justice League, DC Entertainment tried to replicate the success of the rival studio's Avengers ensemble—to a lesser degree off success at the international box office. But there's no denying that 2017's Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, was a force to be reckoned with—not to mention it was the first film from either studio to feature a woman in the leading role. Unlike Marvel Studios, DC Entertainment produces far fewer movies per year. Since the birth of the DC Extended Universe in 2013, the studio has released a mere five films; the sixth installment, Aquaman, stars Jason Momoa and will debut on Dec. 21, 2018. In addition to a Wonder Woman sequel, Cyborg, Shazam! and Green Lantern Corps films are also in the works.

DC Entertainment has taken over television. Past and present programs include Arrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Vixen—and those are just the shows on The CW and CW Seed. Fox premiered Gotham in the fall of 2014, and in early 2018, Krypton, set 200 years before the birth of Superman, debuted on Syfy.

With so many characters, on screens big and small, it's hard to identify the ultimate superhero. E! News recently asked a few Avengers: Infinity War cast members to submit their top choices, but now it's up to you—the fans—to narrow the list down from 64 to 32 contenders. Voting is open until Monday, Apr. 30, at 5 a.m. PT—and the most popular picks will advance to Round 2.