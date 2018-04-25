by Johnni Macke | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 1:33 PM
Ladies and gentlemen, it's finally the perfect date!
As fans of Miss Congeniality know, April 25 is the perfect date and every time this day rolls around we can't help but laugh and think about one of our favorite movies.
It's been 18 years since Miss Congeniality hit theaters and Sandra Bullock won us over as a cop-turned-undercover beauty pageant contestant. But it wasn't just Sandra fans love, who can forget Cheryl Frasier? Frasier (Heather Burns) AKA Miss Rhode Island gave us the line about April 25 being the perfect date, when we all know they were asking her about date nights she'd love to go on.
So, in honor of April 25 not being too hot or not too cold, we've rounded up our favorite movie moments from the comedy because, seriously,after all these years we still love Gracie Hart and the rest of the Miss America pageant contestants.
Take a trip down memory lane with us, grab a slice of pizza (don't worry we know it's not on the pageant diet but we won't tell) and get ready to laugh. Vote for your favorite Miss Congeniality moment below and let us know why you'll always love this film.
1. April 25:
If you didn't love Cheryl to begin with, when she was asked by Stan Fields (William Shatner) to describe her perfect date, we instantly dubbed her our favorite character.
"I would have to say April 25, because it's not too hot and it's not too cold. All you need is a light jacket," she replied, and both the audience and moviegoers alike were stunned with her response. It's too cute.
2. "I'm Gliding Here!"
When Gracie first meets Victor Melling (Michael Caine), her pageant coach, they get straight to work and learn that you don't walk, you glide. She then starts gliding, which in itself is laughable, and yells, "I'm gliding here!" when a taxi almost hits her.
3. "Don't Mess With Me."
After a long day of being made over, Gracie debuts her sexy look, but stays true to her hot mess self when she trips in heels…but only after showing some serious attitude, which we can fully appreciate. She says, "I'm in a dress, I have gel in my hair, I haven't slept all night, I am starved and I'm armed. Don't mess with me!" all before taking a tumble.
4. Pizza Paint Party:
As soon as we witnessed the pizza scene in this movie we started Googling clubs that had paint drums that you could play while eating pizza and drinking out of test tubes. Sadly, we couldn't find one, but at least we can live vicariously through the girls in the movie.
5. Gracie's Talent:
While we love the fact that Gracie played the water glasses as her original talent, it's her finale talent performance that takes the cake. She literally kicks her partner's butt on stage on live TV and it's so badass.
6. "Be the Crown."
When Gracie figures out that the bomb is in the crown, she tries to tell Victor to which he replies, "You will wear the crown. Be the crown, you are the crown," while making a crown with his hands. We don't know why, but we laugh every time it happens.
Warner Bros.
7. Anything Involving Food:
From the moment Gracie goes undercover she seems to be deprived of her normal sweets and treats and she can't help but try and get her hands on something tasty. When agent Matthews teases her with a Snickers bar by the pool, she is forced to eat a carrot instead of a donut at rehearsal and she goes to town on a bagel at the welcome brunch—and says a prayer for her bagel and schmear.
8. The Love Connection:
Eric Matthews (Benjamin Bratt) has his jerky moments throughout this movie but in the end he really does love Gracie and we can't help but root for these two. When they catch the bad guy, Gracie says, "You think I'm gorgeous, you want to date me, love me and marry me," before kissing her leading man and we go weak in the knees just thinking about it.
Castle Rock
9. Her Laugh:
Even if the scene isn't funny, if Bullock does her Gracie laugh, which is actually a snort, you can't help but join in and laugh too.
10. She's Miss United States:
The last scene of the pageant where they crown Cheryl and everything explodes and Miss Texas gets punched in the nose is insane. The best part however is the TV production team in the booth who film everything and then say, "Great show everybody," like nothing bad happened. It's the perfect reaction and it gets us every time.
11. Miss Congeniality:
In the end Gracie Hart, or as she is known to her fellow contestants, Gracie Lou Freebush, is named Miss Congeniality and the moment is perfect. First of all, Bullock looks flawless in this scene, the speech she gives is funny and sweet and she tops it all off with, "I really do want world peace." So, really, what could be better?
Which moment from Miss Congeniality do you love the most? Vote now!
