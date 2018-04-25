Ocean's 8 might not be out in theaters just yet, but the fierce ladies who are starring in the heist film are already making a big statement…a fashion statement that is.

Most of the cast of the upcoming Ocean's film, including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina, stepped out together at CinemaCon Tuesday and turned heads in outfits fit for the Met Gala.

Each and every actress (minus missing co-stars Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter) brought their style A-game and we're obsessing over every pic of them. Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean in the new movie, led the pack in a gorgeous deep V navy and gold top paired with sleek black pants while the rest of her castmates opted for a lighter color palette.