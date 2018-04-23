SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Royal Baby Name: What Will William and Kate Call Their Third Child? Vote for Your Top Pick!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 8:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The day has finally arrived: the third royal baby is here!

On Monday (Apr. 23), Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child into the world continuing the British royal family's lineage. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy in the morning (at 11 a.m. local time) at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

While fans are happy to know that the baby and mother are doing well, they are currently waiting with baited breath for the royal baby's name announcement. The official birth announcement has gone up at Buckingham Palace, but baby No. 3's name is still unknown. However, fans around the world have a few ideas on what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be naming their newest addition.

Seeing as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte—the Duke and Duchess' first two children—have traditional names that are nods to their royal family members, this bundle of joy will most likely follow in the footsteps of his brother and sister with a traditional, family-focused name.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Based on BBC's latest report, bookmakers have Arthur as the favorite name for this little guy followed by Albert, Philip, Frederick and James. Since Arthur and Albert have links to royals that have come before him, they are strong possibilities for the fifth heir to the throne. Arthur goes back to the "mythical first king of Britain," royal commentator Kate Williams told CNN, while Albert could be in honor of Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, or Queen Elizabeth II's father, and William's great grandfather, King George VI who was born Albert.

Philip would be a nod to Prince Philip, who is the baby's great grandfather, and Queen Elizabeth II's husband, so it is also a serious contender. On the other hand, since both George (his full name is George Louis Alexander) and Charlotte (whose name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana) were named in honor of Prince William's side of the family, this baby could be named in honor of Kate's side of the family, making Michael, her father's name, and James, her brother's name, possible choices as well.

Now it's your call: what name do you think the royals will choose for their newest son? Vote now in our poll below!

Royal Baby No. 3's Name Will Be...
What do you think Will & Kate will name their third child?
18.7
7.4
26.3
6.8
27.1
9.2
4.5

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Babies , Royal Baby , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
ESC: Princess Diana, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Twinning Post-Baby Look

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

Princess Charlotte Is a Big Sister! Look Back at Her Adorable Baby Album

Pippa Middleton

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Heads to the Gym as Kate Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Baby Girl Tiana

Prince William & Kate Middleton Leave Hospital With Baby No. 3

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Bodysuit Less Than 3 Months After Giving Birth

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of Herself With All Three Kids and Kanye West

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.