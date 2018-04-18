Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough are the epitome of friendship goals, and it's not just because every time you see them together they're smiling and having a blast. They are genuinely each other's biggest fans and they are so great together.

As a part of People's "Beauty Issue 2018," Dobrev and Hough teamed up once again for a fierce photo shoot and they couldn't help but gush over their love for one another. "We are goofy, we like to laugh, we like to play with our dogs and hang out and watch movies and get ready together and go places together. We just like to be around each other," Dobrev told People about her BFF.

The Dancing With the Stars judge returned the favor, revealing that the two are like ying and yang. "You're always the person that's inclusive of everybody and always making sure everybody is having fun, and we're like a spontaneous combustion of energy when we're together, at least we think so," Hough added.

Together these two could rule the world, and let's be honest, they'd have a ton of fun doing so. Their friendship is one in a million and we love seeing them together through all of life's big moments and the little ones.

