Happy Taurus season!

We're officially celebrating the second sign of the zodiac, which also means that over the next month some of our favorite stars will be ringing in their birthdays.

Taureans are in great company when it comes to which celebrities also call it their sun sign.

When you look at the classic characteristics of the astrological sign, it's no surprise that there are plenty of A-listers who share it.

Those who are ruled by the second house are patient and dedicated to their goals, slowly and steadily building empires like Tina Fey has in comedy or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has with pretty much every major movie in the past few years.

Taureans also love to indulge in the finer things a little, which is why it makes so much sense that George Clooney's Casamigos tequila brand is such a fit for the star.

With celebs like Cher, Adele, Gigi Hadid, David Beckham and more all falling under the sign, you can tell that Tarurus hard work and artistry pay off.