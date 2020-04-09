Chag Sameach! Relive the Best Passover Scenes From TV and Film

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 12:02 PM

Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Seder

HBO

Yesterday marked the start of Passover, and today we're celebrating with some of the best TV episodes and movies that also took part in the holiday!

As families across the world gather for seder (often digitally, in light of the coronavirus pandemic), it's the perfect time to watch some of our favorite characters also break matzah.

Whether your nostalgia drives you to throw on The O.C. and watch Summer study Passover traditions to be the perfect girlfriend or you're in the mood for a more serious episode, like Homeland's "Why Is This Night Different?", there are plenty of great representation to tune into.

There are episodes of Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm that will make you laugh or the entirety of Uncut Gems, which will have you on the edge of your seat.

So pass the seder plate and take a look at the list below!

Beyoncé, Selena Gomez and More Stars Celebrating Easter and Passover Over the Years

Here are our favorites.

Gossip Girl, Seder Anything

CW

Gossip Girl

In the episode, "Seder Anything," Dan needed something stiffer than Manischewitz when he found out that the waiter job he scored meant having to serve the guests at a Seder at Blair's penthouse.

A Rugrats Passover

Nickelodeon

Rugrats

Grandpa Boris tells Tommy and his pals the story of Passover when they end up locked in the attic during the family seder—a version of events that may include a few more babies than were legendarily involved in freeing the slaves of Egypt.

Ten Commandments, Passover

Courtesy of Parmount

The Ten Commandments

Charlton Heston will forever be Moses thanks to Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 epic about the story of Passover.

SNL, Jerry Seinfeld

NBC

Saturday Night Live

Jerry Seinfeld as the usually invisible prophet Elijah makes a bickering family (Adam Sandler, Kevin Nealon, Mike Myers, Rob Schneider and Julia Sweeney, yay!) sorry they ever opened the door. But they do finally agree on something—Elijah's a real kvetch.

Passover Stills, SNL

NBC

Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" Segment

Watching Vanessa Bayer bring her character Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy back to Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment to explain Passover may be one of the funniest things we've seen, but don't quote us on that.

Sports Night, April Is the Cruelest Month

ABC

Sports Night

The team break matzah together in the face of flagging ratings on Aaron Sorkin's underappreciated sitcom.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Seder

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Rob Corddry plays the friendly neighborhood sex offender whom Larry David takes a liking to and invites over for Passover, appalling everybody. But at least he brings homemade latkes!

The Prince of Egypt, Passover

Courtesy of DreamWorks SKG

The Prince of Egypt

Val Kilmer voiced Moses and Ralph Fiennes his boyhood pal-turned-rival Ramses in DreamWorks' kid-friendly, musical retelling of the story of Passover. Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston joined forces on the Oscar-winning original song "When You Believe."

Ben Kingsley, Moses, Passover

Courtesy of the TNT Network

Moses

Ben Kingsley carried the famous staff in this 1995 TV movie, in which the Red Sea parted a bit more believably than in 1956's The Ten Commandments.

William Houston, The Bible, History Channel, Mmoses, Passover

Joe Alblas/A+E Networks

The Bible

British thesp William Houston pulls Ten Commandments-acquiring duty in the History Channel miniseries.

When do we eat, Max Greenfield, Passover

Courtesy of When Do We Eat Inc.

When Do We Eat?

The 2005 ensemble comedy about an eccentric clan whose patriarch ingests Ecstasy right before their seder starred a pre-New Girl Max Greenfield.

The O.C., The Nana

Fox

The O.C.

Linda Lavin guest stars as prickly, impossible-to-please Nana Cohen, in town for Passover to both enjoy family time and bear some bad news.

