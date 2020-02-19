by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 6:00 AM
Happy Pisces season!
If you were born between Feb. 19 and Mar. 20, then it's time to celebrate alongside some of Hollywood's most famous faces who are also a Pisces.
There are plenty, and any fan of the Zodiac won't be surprised by that either since the typical attributes of the water sign (being idealistic, kind, compassionate and vulnerable) overlap with the personalities of many artists.
Pisces are often dreamers, making them a natural fit as actors, singers, directors and performers. They will put their all into their passions, like Jon Hammwho kept at acting until he booked his big role on Mad Men at 36 years old.
There are also plenty of A-listers on this list who wear their heart on their sleeve in their art, like Camila Cabelloand Justin Bieber, or just in their day-to-day like the ever-charming Drew Barrymore.
Basically, you are in great company!
Check out the Pisces stars below!
We'll catch the Stranger Things actress back in action when the Netflix series returns for its fourth season.
Birthday: February 19
Our fingers are crossed that the singer will finally gift us with new music for her birthday.
Birthday: February 20
The queen of the North will be eating cake for two on her birthday, as the star is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas.
Birthday: February 21
The iconic actress recently thanked her fitness trainer for helping her become her "best self," inspiring us to also find a fitness studio that does the same!
Birthday: February 22
We're loudly celebrating the Quiet Place star, who also is on the March cover for Marie Claire.
Birthday: February 23
The hilarious host turns 45 this month and recently toured after the release of her latest book Life Will Be the Death of Me.
Birthday: February 25
You can celebrate the Parks and Recreation alum's birthday soon, as the entire series will be available to stream when NBC's app Peacock launches.
Birthday: February 25
Did you know that the "Yummy" singer got discovered from YouTube?
Birthday: March 1
Before she hit it big, the "Praying" songstress was an extra in Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl" music video.
Birthday: March 1
The Australian actress isn't just funny, she's also extremely smart and has a law degree.
Birthday: March 2
The handsome Brit can be spotted in the latest Bond film No Time to Die this April.
Birthday: March 2
While we know him as the lead guitarist in Coldplay, Chris Martin's band actually used to be a duo band called Pectoralz.
Birthday: March 2
The "Havana" singer was so dedicated to pursuing her craft that she dropped out of high school to pursue singing.
Birthday: March 3
Jessica Biel's most recent project, Limetown, was actually based on a horror podcast by the same name.
Birthday: March 3
The Emmy-award winning performer learned how to speak Italian after spending a year abroad in Florence while in college.
Birthday: March 3
The actress, who has a collection with New York & Company, recently told E! News that she would perform again if the right role comes along, making us demand that someone in Hollywood should make that happen ASAP.
Birthday: March 5
The rapper finally took home his first Grammy award this January for his album Igor.
Birthday: March 6
The Emmy-winning actor popped up on our screens again recently when he starred in a Mountain Dew ad that recast the Breaking Bad actor as the terrifying Jack Torrance from The Shining.
Birthday: March 7
If you miss The Office, have no fear! Jenna Fischer's Office Ladies podcast walks through every episode and it's the perfect listen if you're nostalgic for the series.
Birthday: March 7
Fans who miss seeing Oscar Isaac on their screens won't have to wait long, as the actor is in the upcoming film Dune.
Birthday: March 9
This past Valentine's Day, one of our favorite rom-coms to throw on was Someone Great, which co-starred the Pitch Perfect actress.
Birthday: March 9
Aww! The country music queen recently shared a funny story that, on a homework assignment, her son wrote down that his mama's job was to "wash the laundry" and that he thought she was 70 years old.
Birthday: March 10
The Emmy-winning actor famously had said that he moved to Los Angeles with only $150 to his name to pursue his dreams. Clearly, that bet paid off.
Birthday: March 10
In case you missed it, last year the brilliant actress made her directorial debut with the acclaimed Booksmart.
Birthday: March 10
The Shameless actor dated his now-wife Felicity Huffman on and off for 15 years before the two finally tied the knot, making their romance one of the cutest love stories in Hollywood.
Birthday: March 13
The Baby Driver actor is also a trendsetter, having set Twitter ablaze when he stepped out at the 2020 Golden Globes with a shimmery eye shadow look.
Birthday: March 14
If you think that Eva Longoria has great taste, great news! The actress shared her Valentine's Day gift ideas with E! and you can still scoop up the goodies.
Birthday: March 15
Rob Kardashian is too cute with his daughter, Dream, and just recently posted an adorable video of his little one learning the lyrics to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."
Birthday: March 17
The Parks and Recreation star has returned to our TV sets with his latest show, 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Birthday: March 17
Queen Latifah was born Dana Elaine Owens but picked out her stage name "Latifah" after perusing a book of Arabic names when she was eight years old.
Birthday: March 18
The movie star actually lost part of his hearing after filming Die Hard thanks to the film's loud explosives.
Birthday: March 19
Fans of Ruby Rose can rejoice because the star is the lead in the CW's Batwoman, which debuted this past fall.
Birthday: March 20
