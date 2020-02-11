Your final suitors have been selected!

After a whopping 36 films entered the competition to be named the best romantic comedy film ever, only three titles remain.

You voted loud and clear round after round to get to this trio of finalists but you'll need to sound off one final time to turn one of these nominees into the victor!

So, which films made the cut?

Starting us off is the sassy and insanely quotable Sweet Home Alabama, the Southern love story that makes us want to find that person that we can kiss anytime we want.

Next up is the modern take on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew with 10 Things I Hate About You. If you're a sucker for public serenades and heartfelt poems, this one is sure to nab your vote.

Finally, we have Pretty Woman, a film remembered for its iconic quotes, outfits and love story. From clapping whenever Julia Roberts' says "big mistake, huge" to crying when she and Richard Gere "rescue" one another, it's a classic for a reason.