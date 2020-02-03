Vote: Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards?

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 9:09 AM

Another award show, another amazing night of fashion!

Last night, the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards took place in London, where some of the best and brightest in film were honored by the organization.

From Joaquin Phoenix's speech calling on the industry to be more inclusive to seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton make an appearance, there were plenty of amazing moments from the show.

However, before all that began, some of our favorite parts of the night included the fashion on the red carpet, and we want to know who you thought was best dressed!

Speaking of Kate Middleton, the Duchess wore a regal white and gold gown that was fit for royalty.

Meanwhile, some of the celebs showed off in bold colors, like Scarlett Johanssonin a candy-pink embellish dress or Florence Pugh wearing a puffy pink ensemble that featured a daring train.

Another color of the night was purple, with both Charlize Theron and Zazie Beetz rocking the hue on the carpet.

BAFTA Film Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners

Elsewhere, Margot Robbiekept it classic in a simple but stunning black dress with lace details.

Another person to rock a black ensemble? Daniel Kaluuya, who looked amazing in front of the step-and-repeat in his suit.

Finally, Zoë Kravitz turned heads when she arrived in a sheath sequin gown that shone just as bright as the star.

Take a look at all the looks below and then sound off on which star you think was best dressed of the night.

 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, BAFTA Awards

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royal couple has arrived!

Scarlett Johansson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson

The twice-BAFTA-nominated Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit actress is all smiles in this pink embellished feathered gown.

Charlize Theron, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The BAFTA-nominated Bombshell actress poses in a plum gown.

Margot Robbie , BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

The twice-BAFTA-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell actress poses on the red carpet.

Renee Zellweger, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

The Judy actress stuns in a sleek pink gown while winning the Best Actress BAFTA.

Joe Alwyn, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn

The actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift strikes a pose.

Florence Pugh, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

The BAFTA-nominated Little Women star turns heads with this daring look.

Rooney Mara, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rooney Mara

The actress and Joaquin Phoenix's fiancé poses on the red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson, BAFTA Awards

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

The pregnant actress and her husband are all smiles.

Ella Balinska, BAFTA Awards, WTF Widget

James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Ella Balinska

The actress showcases a romantic look.

Daniel Kaluuya, BAFTA Awards

James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Daniel Kaluuya

The actor appears on the red carpet.

Emilia Clarke, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones alum sparkles in a black dress.

Zoe Kravitz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz

The actress shines on the red carpet.

Daisy Ridley, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley

The actress looks glamorous in a sheer black gown.

Rebel Wilson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson

The Jojo Rabbit star showcases a red and black look.

Lily-Rose Depp, BAFTA Awards, WTF Widget

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.

John Boyega, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

John Boyega

The Star Wars actor poses on the red carpet.

Andrew Scott, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

Fleabag's Hot Priest brings more hotness to the BAFTAs.

Alice Eve, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Alice Eve

The actress glows in a white lace beaded fringed gown.

Zazie Beetz, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Zazie Beetz

The Atlanta star shows a little leg.

Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig

The BAFTA-nominated screenwriter and director of Little Women poses on the red carpet.

Vanessa Kirby, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Vanessa Kirby

The actress glitters in this two-toned style.

Joaquin Phoenix, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix

The BAFTA-nominated Joker star poses on the red carpet.

Lady Victoria Hervey, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Lady Victoria Hervey

The model and socialite showcases a daring look.

Gillian Anderson, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Gillian Anderson

The Crown and Sex Education star is all smiles.

Naomie Harris, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Naomie Harris

The actress showcases a shimmering style.

Kaitlyn Dever, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever

The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.

Saoirse Ronan, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Saoirse Ronan

The BAFTA-nominated Little Women actress also dresses in black.

Jack Lowden, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Jack Lowden

The Rising Star Award nominee showcases a dapper look.

Al Pacino, BAFTA Awards

David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Al Pacino

The Irishman star arrives in all black.

2020 BAFTA Film Awards: Best Dressed
Who was best dressed at the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards?
30.0%
33.3%
15.0%
3.3%
1.7%
0.0%
11.7%
5.0%

