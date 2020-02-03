by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 9:09 AM
Another award show, another amazing night of fashion!
Last night, the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards took place in London, where some of the best and brightest in film were honored by the organization.
From Joaquin Phoenix's speech calling on the industry to be more inclusive to seeing Prince William and Kate Middleton make an appearance, there were plenty of amazing moments from the show.
However, before all that began, some of our favorite parts of the night included the fashion on the red carpet, and we want to know who you thought was best dressed!
Speaking of Kate Middleton, the Duchess wore a regal white and gold gown that was fit for royalty.
Meanwhile, some of the celebs showed off in bold colors, like Scarlett Johanssonin a candy-pink embellish dress or Florence Pugh wearing a puffy pink ensemble that featured a daring train.
Another color of the night was purple, with both Charlize Theron and Zazie Beetz rocking the hue on the carpet.
Elsewhere, Margot Robbiekept it classic in a simple but stunning black dress with lace details.
Another person to rock a black ensemble? Daniel Kaluuya, who looked amazing in front of the step-and-repeat in his suit.
Finally, Zoë Kravitz turned heads when she arrived in a sheath sequin gown that shone just as bright as the star.
Take a look at all the looks below and then sound off on which star you think was best dressed of the night.
Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The royal couple has arrived!
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The twice-BAFTA-nominated Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit actress is all smiles in this pink embellished feathered gown.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The BAFTA-nominated Bombshell actress poses in a plum gown.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The twice-BAFTA-nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell actress poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Judy actress stuns in a sleek pink gown while winning the Best Actress BAFTA.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actor and boyfriend of Taylor Swift strikes a pose.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The BAFTA-nominated Little Women star turns heads with this daring look.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actress and Joaquin Phoenix's fiancé poses on the red carpet.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
The pregnant actress and her husband are all smiles.
Article continues below
James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actress showcases a romantic look.
James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actor appears on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Game of Thrones alum sparkles in a black dress.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actress shines on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actress looks glamorous in a sheer black gown.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Jojo Rabbit star showcases a red and black look.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The model and daughter of Johnny Depp poses in a black lace down.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Star Wars actor poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
Fleabag's Hot Priest brings more hotness to the BAFTAs.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actress glows in a white lace beaded fringed gown.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Atlanta star shows a little leg.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The BAFTA-nominated screenwriter and director of Little Women poses on the red carpet.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actress glitters in this two-toned style.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The BAFTA-nominated Joker star poses on the red carpet.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The model and socialite showcases a daring look.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Crown and Sex Education star is all smiles.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The actress showcases a shimmering style.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Rising Star Award nominee is pretty in pink.
Article continues below
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The BAFTA-nominated Little Women actress also dresses in black.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Rising Star Award nominee showcases a dapper look.
David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock
The Irishman star arrives in all black.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?