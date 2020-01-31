Vote for Which Movie You Want to See Win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 6:00 AM

We're only a week away from one of our favorite nights!

On February 9, the 2020 Oscars will officially be upon us and we can hardly wait.

With Hollywood's hottest actors, directors, writers and more in attendance, we know we're in for a great ceremony that will be full of unforgettable moments.

Until we hear the presenters read off the names on the envelopes, though, it's anyone's guess as to who will actually end up walking away with a trophy.

So, why not act as if we're Academy members ourselves?

You've already sounded off on some of the people you'd like to see scoop up the hardware, voting that Brad Pitt should end up with Best Supporting Actor and that Joaquin Phoenix ought to be announced Lead Actor.

The poll results also showed that Laura Dern was your pick for Supporting Actress and that you're hoping to see TK end up the Lead Actress victor.

Today, we want to know which movie you'd like to see take home the Best Picture award.

With nine mesmerizing films in contention, it's going to be a tough race.

Read

2020 Oscars: Bradley Cooper Is Once Again Nominated for Best Picture

Take a look at all the nominees below and then sound off in the poll of which film take the top prize of the night.

All are great choices, but only one can be victorious, so vote now!

Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite

NEON CJ Entertainment

Parasite

This multi-genre film follows the members of the Kim family and their scheme to get hired by a wealthy family by pretending to be highly qualified individuals.

1917

Amblin Partners

1917

This tense World War I movie follows two soldiers who are sent on a mission across no man's-land. The thrilling, claustrophobic filming style gives the picture an epic feeling, but the heartbreak lies in just how common the horrors of war often end up being.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's love letter to the Golden Age of Hollywood weaves together the tales of a fading TV star, shady stunt double and rising ingénue against the backdrop of the rise of counterculture and twilight days of the Western genre.

Marriage Story, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson

Netflix

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach's divorce story that is really a love story follows a couple whose vicious divorce lawyers bring to head the things that were left unsaid in their marriage.

Little Women

Wilson Webb

Little Women

The latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's book cuts back and forth between the March sisters' childhood and their later lives navigating love, family and career aspirations.

Joe Pesci, Robert DeNiro, The Irishman

Netflix

The Irishman

The three-and-a-half hour mob movie follows Frank Sheeran's career as a mafia hitman, transitioning from a standard crime drama to a bleak character study by the end.

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

L Horricks/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Jojo Rabbit

This dark comedy from Taika Waititi follows Jojo, a lonely German youth whose imaginary best friend is a campy version of Adolf Hitler and whose mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the walls of their home.

Ford v. Ferrari, Christian Bale, Matt Damon

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox

Ford v Ferrari

In this action-packed flick, car companies Ford and Ferrari face off at the Le Mans race in an increasingly tense competition to see who can build the fastest car on the track.

Joker

Warner Bros.

Joker

The latest take on the Joker franchise sees Joaquin Phoenix playing Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill man whose falling through the cracks allows him to rise up as the anti-hero many in Gotham are ready to champion.

2020 Oscars: Best Picture
Which movie do you think deserves to win Best Picture?
21.6%
5.4%
10.8%
2.7%
5.4%
16.2%
2.7%
29.7%
5.4%

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

