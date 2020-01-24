It's the Nard dog!

Today is Ed Helm's birthday and we're celebrating the actor by throwing back to the best moments from his days as Andy Bernard on The Office.

From the early days of needing anger management to the later episodes when he was the regional branch manager, his character was one of the funniest on the show, as these moments prove.

Pretty soon, Office diehards will be able to watch all of the seasons of the series when it streams on the upcoming NBC service, Peacock.

Fans of The Office will also rejoice since alum Mindy Kaling is producing an original show for the streaming service called Expecting as well.

The show surrounds a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who asks her gay best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he'll be her sperm donor.

Until then though, we'll be transporting ourselves back to Scranton, Pennsylvania to relive the sitcom's funniest bits.