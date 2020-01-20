Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Another award show, another red carpet full of looks we can't stop talking about!

Last night, the actors behind the year's hottest films and TV shows congregated at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to honor one another at the 2020 SAG Awards.

With exciting moments like Jennifer Anistonwinning for The Morning Show and Brad Pitt scooping up some hardware (oh yeah, and seeing the two HUG BACKSTAGE), it was a huge night, but we had been buzzing about it before the show even started thanks to the looks we saw on the red carpet!

First, starting with some of the dapper men, we saw Mahershala Aliimpress in a perfectly tailored suit and understood, again, why Andrew Scott is the hot priest when he showed off in a sand-toned set.

A few stars also showed off in black ensembles, like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Joey King, whose slinky silhouettes turned heads on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, a few celebs turned out in white, with Jennifer Aniston rocking a silky number and Camila Mendes sporting a glistening, off-shoulder gown.

There were also some performers who stunned in colorful dresses, like when Catherine O'Hara dropped jaws with her sequined, copper gown or Cynthia Erivo with her color-block, uniquely shaped gown.

Plus, who could look away from Zoë Kravitz when she arrived in a peach gown that she paired with white gloves?

Check out the night's best dressed below and then vote for which celeb you think brought it the most to the red carpet!

Mahershala Ali, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

This star is dripping in style from head to toe. 

Charlize Theron, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

The actress stuns in a two-piece dress from Givenchy. 

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the block brings the heat in a custom dress from Georges Hobeika.

Sian Clifford, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sian Clifford

A boss look, for a boss star. 

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Per usual, the blonde bombshell brings a glamorous old Hollywood look to the show in a Michael Kors dress.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

While the actress normally goes for a little black dress, this time she made the switch to a white gown. 

Lili Reinhart, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lili Reinhart

The actress brings the glamour in a gown from Miu Miu.

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Zoe Kravitz

It is no Big Little Lie when we say this dress is giving us serious Audrey Hepburn vibes in this Oscar de la Renta gown.

Joey King, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Joey King

It is no Act when we say this custom Jason Wu dress is one of the best looks of the night.

Reese Witherspoon, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

Chic! The actress brings the heat in an asymmetrical gown from CELINE by Hedi Silmane.

Danai Gurira, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther star makes subtle reference to the Avengers: Endgame by wearing a necklace that looks very similar to the Infinity Stones. Subtle, yet chic!

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star looks more beautiful than ever in this custom gown Schiaparelli.

Darrell Britt-Gibson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Men, this is how it's done. 

Jennifer Garner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

She did THAT!

Andrew Scott, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Andrew Scott

Praise Jesus! This hot priest is serving lewks in a monochrome pink tuxedo from Azzaro.

Winona Ryder, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Winona Ryder

In one of her most sleek looks yet, the actress finds the perfect balance of masculine and feminine with this Christian Dior SS18 gown.  

Lupita Nyong'o, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong'o

As always, the Us star stands out in a gorgeous dress from Louis Vuitton.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

In this dress from Ralph Lauren the star looks nothing short of Unbelievable

Camila Mendes, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Camila Mendes

This Riverdale star has never looked more glamorous than in this chic gown from Ralph & Russo. 

Caleb McLaughlin, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

Another young actor adds a pop of color in this bold and blue suit.

Sadie Sink, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

The Stranger Things star makes a case for polka dots in this belted gown from Gucci.

Catherine O'Hara, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Catherine O'Hara

This Schitt's Creek star proves all that glitters is gold in this Marc Jacobs SS20 resort dress. 

Dakota Fanning, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dakota Fanning

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is an emerald dream in this dress from Valentino.

Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image

Nathalie Emmanuel

This Game of Thrones star slays the red carpet in a flowing floral gown from Miu Miu.

Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Kathryn Newton

Big Little Lies star makes a grand entrance in this bright and youthful look from Valentino's spring/summer 2020 collection. 

2020 SAG Awards: Best Dressed
Which star was best dressed at the 2020 SAG Awards?
3.3%
13.3%
16.7%
43.3%
10.0%
3.3%
6.7%
0.0%
3.3%
0.0%

