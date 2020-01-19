by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 2:20 PM
Award season is in full swing!
Last night at the Hollywood Palladium, the 31st Annual Producer's Guild Awards took place to honor the talented minds who get a project from idea to screen.
There were a few stars up for an award yesterday, such as Bradley Cooper for the box office smash Joker and Reese Witherspoonwith Nicole Kidman for the second season of Big Little Lies, proving that many of our favorite A-listers are multi-talents behind the camera as well.
We were obsessively watching all the wins last night, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's for Fleabag, but we couldn't help but also direct our attention to the pre-show red carpet, too, where many of the celebs shined.
Charlize Theron, for example, stunned in a simple but elegant black and white dress. Meanwhile, her Bombshell co-star Nicole Kidman turned heads in an off-shoulder white jumpsuit that was an instant classic.
Another star to rock some neutrals was Kaitlyn Dever, whose lacy white top paired with black trousers proved she's just as fashion smart as she is Booksmart.
Other stars played with more colorful looks, with Eva Longoria shining in a shimmering, yellow number while Zoey Deutch's multi-colored gown was the perfect splash of color.
Constance Wu also had us green with envy over her paisley-print strapless ensemble.
Other stars opted for full glam ensembles, like Kate Beckinsale's fully embellished jumpsuit or Rachel Brosnahan's marvelous one-shouldered black sequin dress that had a feathered hem.
Check out the best dressed below and sound off on which star's style you think won the night!
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The Bombshell actress showcases a black and white gown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The actor poses on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The Bombshell and Big Little Lies star is all smiles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The actress glitters in gold.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The actress poses in a multi-colored gown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The Marriage Story, Little Women and Big Little Lies star strikes a pose.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The Frozen 2 actress poses on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The Parasite director arrives at the event.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The actress poses in a glittering jumpsuit.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wows in a glittering black dress.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The actress poses in a green gown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The actress poses on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The Last Man Standing actress showcases a daring look.
John Salangsang/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
The actor accepts the David O. Selznick award.
