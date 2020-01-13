The Critics have spoken, but now it's your turn!

Last night, the greatest in film and television were honored at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, including surprises like both Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes as Best Director for Parasite and 1917, respectively.

Now that the Academy Award nominees have officially been announced, stars like Joaquin Phoenixand Renée Zellwegercan look at their Critics' Choice success and hope they translate to an Oscars win, too.

Until then though, we're still focused on all of the red carpet fashion from last night, especially with some of the jaw-dropping looks that the stars arrived in.

Starting us off is Zendaya, who was trending on Twitter last night when she showed up wearing an armor-like crop top by Tom Ford and a matching fuchsia harem maxi skirt, proving yet again that stylist Law Roach is one of the best in the business.