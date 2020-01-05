The Successor Has Been Named: Brian Cox Takes Home His First Golden Globes Award

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 6:16 PM

Another win for Waystar Royco, and the first Golden Globes win for this actor!

In the golden age of television, the 2020 Golden Globes have determined that Brian Cox rises above the rest.

Cox was just announced as the winner of the competitive category Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series—Drama at the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony, where he faced off against Kit Harington, Rami Malek, Tobias Menzies and Billy Porter

The storied actor plays the patriarch on the HBO series Succession, which earlier in the night won an Golden Globe award for Best Television Series—Drama.

Unlike his fictional character (whose speech would likely just include a signature "F*** off"), Cox graciously accepted the award, immediately apologizing to his fellow nominees for winning. 

"I never expected this," the actor stated. "I just never thought this would ever happen to me. I just want to say, it wouldn't have happened if I hadn't worked with the most extraordinary bunch ever."

The camera also cut to his Succession family that were cheering him on, including Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

He also went on about how he has been in the industry for "over 60 years," so this is one award that is well deserved!

We will admit, the only thing that could have made that acceptance speech better is if Jeremy Strong had jumped on stage and rapped for the actor, like his fictional character does on the show.

Now, the only question that remains is who will be the successor next year to this award.

