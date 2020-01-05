See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 5, 2020 5:37 PM

Talk about a great date night!

Ahead of all of the trophies being handed out at the 2020 Golden Globes, our favorite stars are hitting the red carpet, including some adorable A-list couples.

It's really the perfect occasion for Hollywood's finest to step out together. From the gorgeous gowns to tailored tuxedos, tonight's ceremony gives twosomes the chance to stun on the carpet.

We couldn't get enough of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, when they rocked the step-and-repeat together.

We also loved seeing Avengers star Scarlett Johanssonand Saturday Night Live performer Colin Jost stop and take photos for the paparazzi. 

Many of the red carpet couples are also talent powerhouses together. For example, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig hit the carpet together, with the former up for a Golden Globes screenwriting award and the latter having directed Little Women, whose star Saorise Ronan could walk home with a trophy tonight.

Check out the adorable duos below!

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

The talented couple color-coordinated in black-and-white ensembles on the red carpet. Director and writer Noah Baumbach is looking to bring home a Golden Globes trophy for Best Screenplay—Motion Picture for writing Marriage Story, which is also up for Best Motion Picture—Drama.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The Avengers star and Saturday Night Live performer stunned on the carpet together.

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks , 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks

While Rita Wilson documented her hair and makeup team being late to help her get ready, the actress looked like royalty on the red carpet alongside her husband, Tom Hanks.

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa

Could they be any cuter? One of our favorite Hollywood couples hit the red carpet together, with Jason Momoa rocking a gorgeous green suit.

Pierce Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Pierce Brosnan & Keely Shaye

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye looked regal as they hit the step-and-repeat. The proud parents are set to see their sons, Dylan and Paris, serve as tonight's Golden Globes ambassadors.

Ricky Gervais, Jane Fallon, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais stops for some pictures with his partner Jane Fallon, who looked stunning in a shimmering ombré ensemble.

