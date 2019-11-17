"If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?"

RuPaul, the four-time winner of Best Reality Host at the Emmys, has always been known for his inspirational quotes like the one above.

After all, it's his sage advice and opinion that over 100 queens have sought out while competing on his program, RuPaul's Drag Race.

As the iconic drag queen rings in his 59th birthday today, we rounded up some of his greatest quotes on loving yourself, pushing forward and realizing you are a star.

RuPaul may have risen to international fame, dominating the New York club scene as Starrbooty and releasing albums that included lyrics that make people want to take over the world, but it wasn't an easy road.

The star had hit some roadblocks along the way, like at one point returning home when he didn't break out as he planned during his first go-around in New York.

However, as we've all seen, he was able to overcome setbacks to become one of our favorite voices in entertainment. The ability to overcome failures is also what makes his quotes all the more empowering.