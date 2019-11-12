Watch Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Cole Sprouse & More Epic Fan Walk Moments From the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 9:26 AM

We've all wanted to snap a pic with our favorite celebrities, but fans at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards actually had that dream come true!

Before stars like Zendayaand Cole Sprouse took the stage to accept their awards, they had hit the red carpet, which included a unique fan walk experience.

Fans flanked each side of a runway that the stars walked down on their way into the show. Some stars strutted their stuff down the center and headed straight in, such as The Animal Star of 2019 Doug the Pug, but many also took the time to take selfies and shake hands with their superfans!

Jacob Tremblay, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Brown, Katherine McNamara, Sprouse and Zendaya posed with fans for photos as they made their way toward the show. 

Terry Crewsgave fans a show on the carpet, too, when he danced his way across the fan walk.

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Attendees also went wild when Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner hit the carpet together. The famous family smiled, waved and snapped a few selfies with fans before heading into the PCAs, where they ended up winning The Reality Show of 2019.

We loved seeing all the stars interact with their fans. After all, the People's Choice Awards is the show where fans decide who goes home a winner!

You can still relive the show, too! The full show is available online for you to watch your favorite performances and wins all over again.

