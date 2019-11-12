Woah, woah, woah. Noah Centineo needs help showering.

During Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Internet's boyfriend dished on how his recovery from ACL surgery is going. The answer: Pretty smelly! For a week, "I lived on a couch," Centineo, who is still supposed to be on bed rest, shared with host Jimmy Kimmel. "And then I lived outside, which was about eight feet away."

While staying at a beachside Airbnb, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor learned to grab hold of his toes to help him hop over to the bathroom. But, as it turns out, that wasn't a very regular occurrence. "Showering is a little more difficult," he addmited. "The one time I showered in those five days, I got on Instagram."

Kimmel, however, had a rather genuis idea: "Couldn't you have your many fans volunteer to come over and wash you?"

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old wasn't game. Just yet, that is. "You know, we didn't really put that out there," he joked. "Not this time. Not this time. Maybe if I tear the other one."

Good to know!