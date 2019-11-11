The biggest stars in Hollywood celebrated the best in movies, music, television and pop culture all voted by the fans at last night's 2019 E! People Choice Awards.

Gwen Stefani looked incredible in a white Vera Wang strapless gown when she accepted the award for The Fashion Icon of 2019 during the ceremony. She sweetly gave a shout out to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, in addition to discussing what fashion has meant to her.

While Jennifer Aniston was all smiles when she was honored with the People's Icon Award on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. She made sure to pay tribute to Friends as well as talking about her new Apple+ series, The Morning Show.

Plus, Pink gave an inspiring speech about getting involved and showing kindness to others after receiving the People's Champion Award.

Kevin Hart also made his first public appearance at the PCAs more than two months after he suffered severe injuries in a car accident.

If that wasn't enough, Kelsea Ballerini gave a stand-out performance of her new song, "Club" while Alessia Cara took the PCAs stage to sing "Rooting For You."