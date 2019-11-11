by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 9:29 AM
Jade Catta-Preta is gushing over her new gig!
The actor, comedian and upcoming host of The Soup was all smiles and quippy one-liners at the 2019 People's Choice Awards last night. During an exclusive chat with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet, Jade shared her thoughts on one of the evening's most exciting announcements: after four long years off the air, E! will revive its hit pop culture series, The Soup, in early 2020, with Catta-Preta in the host's seat.
So, is she going to start introducing herself as "Jade, Host of The Soup" from now on? "I lead with that," she told Jason jokingly of her new title. "I got off Raya but I think I need to get back on Raya now."
Jokes aside, Jada told Jason why she's so excited to join the legendary franchise. "I'm following the footsteps of so many great people," Catta-Preta said, though she explained that her take on The Soup's host spot will likely look different than it has in past years.
"It's exciting to like, just bring a new voice," she continued, promising audiences a "different rhythm" than those they've seen before. "You know, there's a little bit of snarky in the past and I'm just, like, a superfan."
As the former Girl Code personality expressed herself, Jade's forthcoming term as face of The Soup trails decades of talent. The commentary series first debuted in 1991—as Talk Soup, at the time—with hosts Aisha Tyler, Greg Kinnear, John Henson and Hal Sparks.
When it was relaunched under its current moniker in 2004, comedian Joel McHaletook over the host's duties. And though Jade couldn't reveal details about the current revival's premiere date, we're looking forward to watching her make the role her own sometime in early 2020!
"We're excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite," Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development for Oxygen and E!, shared in an announcement. "Jade's quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today's pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only The Soup can."
See Jade's reaction to spotting the evening's Fashion Icon winner Gwen Stefanion the carpet in the full interview clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?