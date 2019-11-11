Yesterday was full of awards, but it was also full of fashion!

In case you somehow missed it, the star-studded 2019 E! People's Choice Awards went down last night where celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani, Pink and more took home awards and partied the night away.

One of our favorite parts of any award show, though, was the red carpet, and this year was no different. Now, it's up to you to determine who rocked the red carpet the best!

We were absolutely euphoric over Zendaya's regal dress by Christopher Esber that featured crystal-lined cut-outs. We also felt like we were in a cotton candy wonderland with Kelsea Ballerini's pink two-piece ensemble that featured a flirty, tulle top paired with a cute mini-skirt.

Rickey Thompson was "booked and busy" and made us green with envy over his colorful suit. Also, Sarah Hyland had us missing summer with her burnt-orange gown by Fausto Puglisi with a show-stopping slit on each side.