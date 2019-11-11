Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
by Jake Thompson | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 3:30 AM
One thing is for certain: The stars brought eleganza to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, and their red carpet looks were sensational. From sequins studded pantsuits to metallic pink frocks, the glitz and glam was aplenty. One of the night's biggest trends? Showstopping, jaw-dropping white statement dresses.
When we weren't obsessing over the modern-meets-matte orange-red lipstick trend on young Hollywood's hottest, we were gushing over the sea of gorgeous shoulder-baring silhouettes in winter white on a multitude of A-listers. From ruched details to plunging necklines to puffy sleeves, we can't get enough.
Wondering if you can channel your inner romantic and rock this look IRL? Duh! From poplin wrap tops, to V-neck gowns, to playful jumpsuits, we've handpicked white statement stunner pieces that will wow the crowds at your next holiday office party.
Here are ten of our favorites below.
This crisp poplin top has a wrap construction with self-tie closure, gathered fabric that forms short puff sleeves and a curved hem.
Showcase your elegant side (with a little bit of party!) in this strapless satin gown with romantic train.
Go soft. This top comes in satin and features a cropped silhouette, V-neckline and ruched detailing at sleeves.
Beguile from every angle in this cocktail sheath shaped with a ruched front and smooth back draped from shoulder to shoulder with the swath of sleeves.
This lightweight linen top is styled in a shoulder-baring silhouette with perfectly puffed sleeves and a sweetly smocked back.
Crisp crepe gives flattering flow to this wide-leg jumpsuit tailored with darts and a tied waist for a flattering fit.
Keep it flirty and fun in this one shouldered mini dress in wedding white.
This all-in-one showstopper has it all: V-neck, shoulder-pads, wrap front, and a tie waist. What's more to love?
With feminine flutters and a subtle metallic finish, this tunic is a trendy and versatile styling option for cooler days and evenings.
The sleek lines of this tailored jumpsuit gain a playful edge thanks to the floaty feathers that adorn its strapless bodice.
