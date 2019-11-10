Tonight
Bachelor Nation Represented At the E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 8:45 PM

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, 2019 PCAs, People's Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

The People love The Bachelor, so it's no surprise that The People's Choice Awards is doubling as a Bachelor Nation reunion tonight. 

Not only are The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise nominated tonight, but Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, and Colton Underwood all scored individual nominations, and Wells Adams was part of E!'s live red carpet team for the night. While Wells has been out of the game/bartending the game for a while now, it might have been a little bit awkward for the more recent stars, as both Colton and Tyler are Hannah's exes, and they were all nominated for the same award.

In the end, it went to Miss Hannah Alabama, and it appeared that there were no hard feelings. (There actually were other stars of other shows in the category, but we all knew which franchise the win was going to.) 

Watch

Wells Adams & Tyler Cameron - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

While Wells was working the show tonight, he did take some time to get in on the fun by planting a kiss on Tyler's cheek when they ventured into the E! Glambot together in an effort to make "millions of women" hate them. 

Based on the comments, it seems like he only succeeded with one woman, as his fiancee Sarah Hyland commented, "Oh I hate SOMEONE alright..."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, accompanied by boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick, was also in attendance as she was nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019. 

Follow their journeys to find People's Choice Awards below!

Hannah Brown, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hannah Brown

Hannah took a break from Dancing With the Stars to be there to find out if she won Competition Contestant of 2019. 

Tyler Cameron, 2019 E! People Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown's runner-up is nominated for Competition Contestant of 2019...against Hannah Brown. 

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood, also Hannah's ex, is also in the running for Competition Contestant of 2019. Not awkward at all. 

Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Cassie Randolph

Cassie was on hand to support her nominated boyfriend, but honestly she gets a lot of credit for that nomination since Colton liked her so much he jumped over a fence for her, ya know? 

Kaitlyn Bristowe, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bristowe, the Bachelorette from season 11, was nominated for Pop Podcast of 2019 for her podcast Off the Vine. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn was accompanied by boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick. 

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Colton and Cassie took a moment to take their own selfie in front of the fans seated along the red carpet.

Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood

Colton and Cassie also shared a kiss on the red carpet. 

Hannah Brown, Jimmy Fallon, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hannah Brown and Jimmy Fallon

Alabama Hannah sure was excited to see Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon ahead of the show.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

