Jennifer Aniston is turning heads at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards!

The Friends alum and The Morning Show superstar just received the People's Icon Award at the ceremony on Sunday. Aniston, wearing a stunning strapless black dress with ruffles at the bottom paired with black heels, was presented with the award by her pal and Murder Mystery co-star, Adam Sandler.

After hearing many kind words from her friend, Aniston took the stage to ask Sandler, "Adam! When did you get so mushy?! Oh my God, I love this man with all my heart. This is one of the kindest human beings you'll ever meet."

Aniston joked that this isn't Sandler's Icon Award, so she "can't" go "on and on," but promised to do it next time. The actress went on to say that the People's Choice Awards have always been "special" to her.

"As actors, we don't do this for the critics of for each other or to make our families proud, we do this for the money," Aniston joked as the crowd laughed. "No! I'm kidding! We do it for you guys, seriously, we really do. None of us could do what we do if it was not without all of you."