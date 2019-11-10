Tonight
The Best Backstage Moments From the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

  • Presented by Lay's

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:46 PM

Terry Crews, David Spade, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While we are all watching the E! People's Choice Awards right now, there is plenty of action going on backstage, too!

If you're not tuning into the show, change your channel now to E! now to see all of your favorite celebrities as they face off across movie, TV, music and pop culture categories.

With celebs like Jennifer AnistonGwen StefaniPink, Jimmy Fallon and more in attendance, it's a star-studded event that you won't want to miss, and that includes what is happening between awards and during the commercial breaks!

We've already seen Kevin Hart make his first official appearance since his car accident back in September and saw Bretman Rock dethrone James Charles for the honor of The Beauty Influencer. Who knows what we'll see next!

With the People's Choice Awards being the show that is entirely by the people, for the people, it's fitting that these fun backstage pics make us feel like we're at the show ourselves, hanging out with the likes of KJ Apa and Adam Sandler.

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

We've gathered up the best of what went down backstage at the PCAs below.

Be sure to keep checking back throughout the night for all the must-see photos and tune into the live show to see your favorite stars be crowned winners!

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart, Hendrix Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A Hart-warming Return

Audiences were thrilled to see Kevin Hart step out at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards for his first official appearance since his car accident back in September. The comedian posed with his wife, Eniko Parrishand his son, Hendrix Hart.

Bretman Rock, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rock-ing a PCAs Win

Bretman Rock posed backstage with his PCAs trophy that he scooped up as The Beauty Influencer of 2019. The turtle-loving YouTuber's silver ensemble was only outshone by his brassy new hardware.

Terry Crews, David Spade, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Funny Business

We're sure a lot of laughs were had with these comedians! Terry Crews, David Spade, Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, posed for a photo together.

Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Love. Awards. Music. Baby.

Gwen Stefani's smile is as bright as her Fashion Icon trophy that she received honoring her decades of style. The star said how "the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine" in her acceptance speech while wearing a stunning Vera Wang high-low gown.

Jenna Dewan, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jenna's Little +1

Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump behind-the-scenes at the PCAs. She and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together and we can't wait to see the little tot someday on the red carpet, too!

Sarah Hyland,Adam Sandler, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Now Presenting

Presenters Sandler and Sarah Hyland snapped a pic together backstage. Sandler introduced Jennifer Aniston for her People's Icon honor, which couldn't be more fitting since the two are long-time friends.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

