The stars strutted their stuff at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint! One of the night's biggest trends? A twist on the lips: orange-red lipstick!

Who says you can only rock a classic red or pretty-in-pink lip shade? When we weren't obsessing over the variety of fabulous silhouettes on the red carpet, we noticed the bright and bold lip hue on a handful of the night's biggest A-listers.

Wondering whether or not you can pull off the modern orange-kissed lips IRL? We say yes! And we'll show you how. From creamy and dreamy mattes to the most bodacious and flashy pigmented beauties, we've handpicked bold orange-red lipsticks so you can work the season's trend at home, in the office or your next date night out!

Here are five of our favorites below.